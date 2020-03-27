Tottenham begin new contract talks with midfielder Oliver Skipp

Tottenham Hotspur have begun new contract talks with Oliver Skipp, according to Football Insider.

Skipp's current deal with Spurs expires in 2021 and the club are keen to tie the young midfielder down to a new one as soon as possible.

That was signed in August 2018 when the teenager was 17-years-old and FA rules stipulate it could not run for longer than three years because of his age.

However, now Skipp is 19 he is able to sign a long-term contract with the North London side.

The England Under-21 international is highly regarded at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is thought of as one of the most exciting homegrown talents, alongside Troy Parrott and Japhet Tanganga.

Parrott signed a new three-year deal in February, while Tanganga is also in talks over a new contract.

Jose Mourinho is a big admirer of Skipp and his progress was one of the key reasons the Tottenham manager allowed Victor Wanyama to leave in January.

