Wales vs Denmark line-ups: Team news from first Euro 2020 knockout

The Wales vs Denmark line-ups are out, as we get our first taste of knockout action at Euro 2020.

Wales got to this point by coming second in Group A, with a crucial victory in the second game against Turkey, while Denmark bounced back from Christian Eriksen's shocking collapse in the first game two qualify as second-place in Group B.

The victors of this game will go on to play the winners of Netherlands v Czech Republic, Sunday's 5pm kick-off.

Wales will be hoping to take a step towards repeating their semi-final finish of Euro 2016 – though Denmark still harbour dreams of their surprise tournament win at Euro 92.

Wales vs Denmark line-ups

Wales line-up

GK Ward

RB Roberts

CB Mepham

CB Rodon

LB Davies

CM Morrell

CM Allen

RW Bale

AM Ramsey

LW James

FW Moore

Substitutes

1 Hennessey

2 Gunter

3 N Williams

5 Lockyer

8 Wilson

9 Roberts

18 Williams

19 Brooks

21 Davies

23 Levitt

24 Cabango

26 Smith

Denmark line-up

GK Schmeichel

CB Christensen

CB Kjaer

CB Vestergaard

RM Stryger Larsen

CM Højbjerg

CM Delaney

LM Maehle

FW Braithwaite

FW Damsgaard

FW Dolberg

Substitutes

2 Andersen

7 Skov

11 Skov Olsen

13 M Jorgensen

15 Nørgaard

16 Lössl

19 Wind

21 Cornelius

22 Rönnow

24 Jensen

25 Christiansen

26 Boilesen

