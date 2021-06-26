Wales vs Denmark line-ups: Team news from first Euro 2020 knockout
By Conor Pope
The Wales vs Denmark line-ups are out for the first knockout game of Euro 2020
The Wales vs Denmark line-ups are out, as we get our first taste of knockout action at Euro 2020.
Wales got to this point by coming second in Group A, with a crucial victory in the second game against Turkey, while Denmark bounced back from Christian Eriksen's shocking collapse in the first game two qualify as second-place in Group B.
The victors of this game will go on to play the winners of Netherlands v Czech Republic, Sunday's 5pm kick-off.
Wales will be hoping to take a step towards repeating their semi-final finish of Euro 2016 – though Denmark still harbour dreams of their surprise tournament win at Euro 92.
Wales vs Denmark line-ups
Wales line-up
GK Ward
RB Roberts
CB Mepham
CB Rodon
LB Davies
CM Morrell
CM Allen
RW Bale
AM Ramsey
LW James
FW Moore
Substitutes
1 Hennessey
2 Gunter
3 N Williams
5 Lockyer
8 Wilson
9 Roberts
18 Williams
19 Brooks
21 Davies
23 Levitt
24 Cabango
26 Smith
Denmark line-up
GK Schmeichel
CB Christensen
CB Kjaer
CB Vestergaard
RM Stryger Larsen
CM Højbjerg
CM Delaney
LM Maehle
FW Braithwaite
FW Damsgaard
FW Dolberg
Substitutes
2 Andersen
7 Skov
11 Skov Olsen
13 M Jorgensen
15 Nørgaard
16 Lössl
19 Wind
21 Cornelius
22 Rönnow
24 Jensen
25 Christiansen
26 Boilesen
