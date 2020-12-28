‘You make your own luck’, Ross County boss John Hughes tells players

Ross County boss John Hughes has banished all talk of bad luck at his club.

Hughes saw top goalscorer Ross Stewart suffer a hamstring injury against Celtic in his first game in charge and then had Josh Reid and Ross Draper sent off against St Mirren.

The 2-0 defeats made it six losses in a row without scoring a goal and Hughes has told his players to go out and give everything to turn a corner.

“I have heard it a lot and I have maybe used it myself, when someone says, ‘We are not having much luck’,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership trip to face Hibernian.

“I’m not buying into that anymore. I think you make your own luck in terms of having a right go and it turns for you. So that’s what I am trying to instil in the team.

“In terms of going up against Celtic, and going down to nine men, it is what it is. You need to take it on the chin.

“But within all that I have seen a real honest hard-working authentic bunch of guys. But we need to turn the page and go and win football matches.”