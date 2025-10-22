Manchester United front-runners to complete sensational Matheus Cunha repeat transfer in January: report

Manchester United are said to be leading the race to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta in January.

A £40 million asking price has been touted as sufficient for Crystal Palace to entertain offers for the France international, who continues to hit new heights in terms of his impressive Premier League goalscoring.

Although the Eagles are currently reluctant to part ways with their star man, Mateta is yet to agree new contract terms with his current deal expiring in 2027.

Jean-Philippe Mateta 'open' to new challenge as transfer claims emerge

Crystal Palace forward Mateta is one of the in-form strikers of the season (Image credit: 2025 Sebastian Frej/MB Media)

It's been a huge 18 months for Mateta, recently earning his first senior call-up to the French national team aged 28.

A huge part of Oliver Glasner's success at Selhurst Park, it is thought the former Mainz man is hopeful of being rewarded for recent performances. There is now talk Manchester United could be lining up a January bid for the forward.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will likely dip into the market once again in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Caught Offside, the Red Devils, along with Newcastle United and Tottenham, believe a fee of £40m would be enough to tempt Palace into selling Mateta.

“Palace had hoped to tie him down to a new contract, but I think there’s a growing realisation now that the player is unlikely to engage further in talks,” one source said.

“Mateta is one to watch for sure. A new contract doesn’t look likely, so they may well feel it’s a good time to cash in. Don’t be surprised if £40m gets a deal done,” another added.

The Eagles want to tie the newly-capped France international to a new deal, but talks have stalled lately with Mateta now open to a move away as he reaches the peak of his career.

Palace's recent success in the FA Cup and Community Shield, in addition to the striker's consistent goalscoring in the league has significantly strengthened the player's hand in contract negotiations.

Jean-Philippe Mateta could be available for as little as £40m in January (Image credit: Alamy)

FourFourTwo thinks £40m seems a little on the cheap side and we can't see him moving away from Selhurst Park as soon as January, not least because Man United only recently added Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo for upwards of £200m.

That said, Man United proved they still have considerable pull in the transfer market, snapping up Wolves' star man Cunha at the beginning of the recent summer window. It suggests a similar move for Mateta cannot be ruled out of the question.

What has Mateta said about his future?

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has got the best out of Jean-Philippe Mateta since his arrival in South London (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 28-year-old has let his football do the talking in recent months, although, whilst away on international duty recently, he was asked by RMC Sport whether he could envisage life away from Selhurst Park.

"It's natural, every ambitious player wants to reach that milestone. Especially when you arrive in the national team and around you, there are only players who play in the Champions League, who win the biggest trophies. When you play surrounded by the best players in the world, naturally, you want to reach that milestone."