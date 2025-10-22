Manchester United gifted new transfer hope as boss refuses to rule out star man January move

Denmark international Morten Hjulmand is well regarded by those at Manchester United

Sporting Lisbon boss Rui Borges says he has 'no interest' in discussing Morten Hjulmand's future amid links with Manchester United.

Hjulmand has been tentatively linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since Ruben Amorim was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor back in November 2024.

Many criticised the Red Devils for failing to bring a new midfielder to the club in the summer, given their failed pursuit of Carlos Baleba at Brighton, despite the 21-year-old star thought to have been keen on the switch.

Sporting boss plays down talks Morten Hjulmand is heading to Manchester United

Morten Hjulmand in action for Sporting Clube de Portugal (Image credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

With Casemiro having only 12 months left on his Old Trafford contract, it is more than likely that Manchester United will need at least two new midfielders next summer.

Baleba remains high on the list of priorities, as is widely reported, but Hjulmand, who previously worked under Amorim in Portugal, is another name who continues to be brought up in conversation.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has just 12 months left on his current contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's something Sporting boss Borges is aware of, and was quizzed on during his latest pre-match press conference, as the Portuguese giants prepare to take on Marseille in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Asked whether it is causing issues, the 44-year-old stated: “A lot of questions [laughs]. We don’t have any tears, unlike last season. Muscle tears.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Hjulmand is Hjulmand. Our leader, captain. He won’t always be at his best, but he’s always important. He demands of himself and his teammates every day. As for [Manchester] United, it’s October, and I’m focused on Marseille.”

The Denmark international is valued by Transfermarkt at €50m (£43.5m), and at 26, his profile does correlate with the kind of player Amorim should be looking at bringing to the club.

Manchester United recently won back-to-back games for the first time under Ruben Amorim (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, links around Hjulmand and Manchester United seem to have little to back it up, especially with Serie A giants Juventus also rumoured to be interested in the former Lecce man.

The 26-year-old additionally has a tattoo of an Arsenal badge on his arm, which is said to be linked to his admiration of former Gunners midfielder Patrick Vieira.