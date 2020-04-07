Premier League News and Features

Trending

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 clubs according to UEFA coefficient?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Sure, we all know the clubs who usually dominate the Champions League - but how many of Europe's best can you name beyond that?

8 out of work managers who could return whenever this season ends

By Mark White

Premier League The football dole queue is packed with names – but these bosses might get another crack when football returns

Ranked! The 50 best feuds in modern football

Lists From rumbling rows to full-on fights, we count down the players, managers, clubs and governing bodies with the biggest beef in the game over the last 20 years

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

Premier League They've not all been good - but can you name every team to compete in the greatest league on Earth?

Quiz! Can you name every English top flight champion?

Football quiz Liverpool are having to wait to lift the league title - but how many of its previous holders can you reel off in five minutes?

Quiz! Can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet?

Football quiz Today’s quiz is brought to you by the letters A and Z – plus all the rest in between, as we ask you to name the Prem’s top goalscorers by surname

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants United ready for return to “normality”

By FourFourTwo Staff

Marcus Rashford

Football’s financial response to coronavirus reveals the game’s leadership problem

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

Premier League The arguments over footballers’ wages and furloughed staff has become an ugly PR battle

Tottenham reinforce social distancing rules after players spotted training

By FourFourTwo Staff

Davinson Sanchez

Premier League chief Richard Masters warns pandemic may cost at least £1billion

By FourFourTwo Staff

PFA

