Failed Manchester United sporting director sees Newcastle United gift unearthed: report

Dan Ashworth has held positions at both Manchester United and Newcastle United

Newcastle United have the work of their former sporting director to thank for a recent contract extension.

Dan Ashworth, who held the position at St James' Park between 2022 until 2024, was regarded as a coup for the north-east club upon arriving from Brighton, before he controversially jumped ship to join Manchester United.

However, that spell at the Theatre of Dreams lasted a mere five months before he again was on his way, after a breakdown in communications between the 54-year-old and INEOS chiefs.

Dan Ashworth helps Newcastle United retain star long after acrimonious exit

Newcastle United beat Benfica 3-0 at St James' Park on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe's long-term project at St James' Park is in full swing, and retaining multiple core members of his squad for the foreseeable future remains a priority, particularly after the recent summer transfer window.

Despite Alexander Isak leaving for Liverpool, the Magpies are hoping to maintain the momentum of last season's Carabao Cup triumph and subsequent UEFA Champions League qualification.

Eddie Howe is a popular figure in Newcastle after delivering silverware last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed earlier today by multiple sources, midfielder Sandro Tonail agreed to fresh terms at Newcastle during the midst of his 10-month ban for breaching gambling rules.

Tonali joined Newcastle in 2023, penning a five-year deal, but was suspended from professional football just three months into his stay on Tyneside by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It has now emerged that Ashworth, who was still acting sporting director at the time, agreed with Tonali to a contract extension, and, as a gesture of goodwill, the Italian international agreed fresh terms whilst out of action.

His current deal will now expire in 2029 with a club option to extend by a further year and the extra security will prevent teams from sniffing around the talented 25-year-old.

Sandro Tonali has become a vital cog in Newcastle United's midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Ashworth's secret gift has come to fruition at the right time for the Magpies, with the former Milan man now forming a vital midfield partnership with Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes since returning from his ban.

"His physicality is one of the standout attributes that he possesses," Howe said earlier this month. "He makes the difference continually for us in that way.

"Most midfielders have to have that element of athleticism and ideally a gear change when we're getting countered on, or when we need to go forward. He possesses a couple of gear changes but then you add to that his technical ability and tactical understanding, it does make him a really good player."