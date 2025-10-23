West Ham United given timely fitness boost ahead of Leeds United six-pointer

published

Leeds United are set to be without a whole host of players for the clash at Elland Road

West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo
West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham United have been handed a timely fitness boost ahead of their clash with Leeds United.

The Hammers are still searching for their first win under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo, after the former Nottingham Forest head coach took over the reins from Graham Potter.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke confirms multiple absentees

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite making a somewhat steady start to the season, Leeds are without a win in their last three Premier League outings.

A respectable 2-2 draw with Bournemouth preceded losses to both Tottenham and Burnley, and now manager Farke is set to deal with an additional headache when it comes to his latest team selection.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Leeds during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on October 04, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has just one goal to his name so far this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by Farke in his pre-match press conference previewing Friday's game, the Whites will be without forwards Noah Okafor and Willy Gnonto, as the pair continue to step up their respective returns from injury.

"We have to take some late decisions," began the Leeds boss. "Okafor and Gnonto making good progress, but not able to complete team training this week. More realistic for Noah to be involved. Some illness in the group. [Ethan] Ampadu and [Pascal] Struijk missed team training."

Defenders Ampadu and Struijk missing out will cause further problems for Leeds, and it is likely that 26-year-old summer signing Jaka Bijol is set for a Premier League debut.

Having so far only played in the EFL Cup, Bijol will be keen to make an impression if called upon, having arrived from Udinese in the summer. He has so far been unable to disrupt the longstanding partnership of Joe Rodon and Struijk.

Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on April 01, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images) (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Ethan Ampadu has been an ever-present for Leeds this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, West Ham are unlikely to get a better chance at success than on Friday evening, with Leeds' injury list something of a real worry for Farke.

Predicted Leeds line-up: Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Gruev, Stach; Harrison, Aaronson, Calvert-Lewin.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

