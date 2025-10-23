Forgotten Arsenal 'Invincible' reveals Mikel Arteta trophy pressure and bold Premier League prediction

A forgotten Arsenal 'Invincible' star has suggested the pressure surrounding Mikel Arteta to deliver success has never been greater.

The Gunners currently lead the way in the Premier League standings and impressively dispatched Atletico Madrid 4-0 in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week.

After developing a reputation for being English football's 'nearly men' in recent seasons, Arteta is now facing his biggest test yet to bring silverware to the Emirates Stadium.

Ex-Arsenal title winner: 'I can’t see any negatives at the moment!'

Arsenal are in impressive form but still have a long way to go (Image credit: Getty Images)

An impressive haul of summer recruits has helped Arsenal close the gap on Premier League champions Liverpool, with Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze just three names to have seemingly taken the Gunners to the next level.

But, it is consistency which has often been lacking at the wrong times for Arteta and his side. One former Gunners man believes lessons have been learned and the time is now for this side to embark on a new chapter of success.

Jeremie Aliadiere in action for Arsenal 20 years ago

“I definitely think this is the best chance Arsenal have had of winning the Premier League in recent years," said Jeremie Aliadiere, speaking to WhichBookie.

"They have never looked so prepared to challenge for the title in terms of squad depth and quality. It was a tough start to the season on paper, but they have managed it really well.

“I obviously can’t see into the future and the Premier League is such a long battle but, so far, I see Arsenal having a really great chance of winning it. They will have to deal with playing big games in the Champions League as well, but they look more prepared than ever to do that while still getting results in the Premier League.”

Aliadiere, who made 50 appearances for the Gunners, also believes Arteta could face serious questions should he not deliver and subsequently end Arsenal's trophy drought.

“It’s fair to say Mikel Arteta needs to win a trophy this season and I think he knows that himself,” he added. “He’s had the backing of everyone at the club for years and they’ve given him all the tools and the players he needs. They’ve done their side of the deal, now he must deliver his. When you look at the Arsenal squad now, it’s probably the best in the Premier League.

“He has had a few years of being so close and finishing second, now he knows what he has to do to go and win it. From what I’ve seen this season, he is starting to do things differently in terms of rotating the squad and making substitutions to change games."