Real Madrid plot another Liverpool raid as star open to Spain move: report
Liverpool parted company with Trent Alexander-Arnold over the summer - but who could follow him?
Real Madrid are rumoured to be plotting yet another transfer pursuit of a current Liverpool star.
The LaLiga giants completed a deal to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold earlier this year, with the England international penning a six-year deal in the Spanish capital.
After swooping for a valued member of Arne Slot's side, it appears Los Blancos aren't done just yet, with new reports suggesting another player from Merseyside is now also of interest.
Real Madrid now chasing another Liverpool star
It's been a tough period for Liverpool, with Sunday's defeat to Manchester United at Anfield resulting in a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions for the current Premier League champions.
Multiple players looked short of the standard in the latest defeat, and now news of a potential January transfer risks unsettling the squad further.
According to Caught Offside, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.
The former Brighton man has been a standout performer for the Reds over the last few years, and as such, interest has now arisen from Spain.
Whilst a January move is unlikely given Slot's dearth of options and the club's injury issues, a summer switch could cause the Liverpool boss to prioritise a replacement to partner the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Mac Allister is valued at Anfield and will not be sold cheaply, however, reports indicate the club is happy to allow the Argentine international to leave if the Spanish giants meet their valuation.
Furthermore, Mac Allister has previously expressed a desire to play in Spain, with comments relayed by AS earlier this year.
“It’s a country I like a lot and I’ve visited it several times, and, above all, because of the language and the culture, it’s very similar to Argentina. I would definitely like to play in Spain one day," said the Reds midfielder.
“But right now, I’m very comfortable at Liverpool and I don’t think about what might happen in the future.”
