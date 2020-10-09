Bafana coach Ntseki 'somehow happy' with the draw against Namibia

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki said he was somehow happy with the 1-1 draw against Namibia because it allowed his team to sweat a bit and improve their physical fitness.

Bafana resumed action for the first time this year and with an experimental side which could only manage a draw against their neighbours.

Ntseki faced criticism for the age of some of the players he selected in the squad.

The Bafana coach though hit out at the critics insisting that you cant replace experience.

"[Experience and inexperience] these are two different things and you can't buy experience and that is why we brought in a few of the young ones just to give them the feeling of how it's like to play in the national team, "Ntseki told SABC TV after the match.

"You can't substitute experience with anything except for people who would be saying 'a player is too old to be in the national team' or 'a player is too old to play football', you can't substitute experience with anything.

Ntseki believes the encounter served as a good lesson for some of the more inexperienced international footballers in the squad.

"I think we're happy that we managed to sweat a bit, it has been long without playing any game and I think they've shown what we wanted to see, considering that they have not been playing for a very long time.

"But I think the shape has given us 70/80 percent in terms of physical readiness so we're looking forward, we're somehow happy because some of them were cramping, I had to take them out in the first-half.

"But I think they soldiered on, unfortunately we gave away a goal which could have done better but an international level, some of them played for the first time in the national team, I think it was a very good lesson for them."