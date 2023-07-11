Amazon Prime Day deal: Save 20% on this signed Mohamed Salah print
Amazon Prime Day is here – and this signed Mohamed Salah print has a significant reduction
Amazon Prime Day is here – and this print, signed by Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, has just been reduced heavily as part of the sale.
Over the next 48 hours, we're scouring Amazon for the best deals for football fans, with reductions to be had across the site – and you can find our best Amazon Prime Day picks here. With the cost of living currently through the roof, every little really helps, after all.
This Mohamed Salah print features the Egyptian King himself in action for Liverpool in a collage of pictures and playing cards. Salah's signature adorns the middle one, too, making this a great gift for a Red in your life.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Get 20% off a Mohamed Salah autographed print
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah signed autograph picture print: A2 size
Was: £49.99Now: £39.99
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine.
