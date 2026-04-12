Football's biggest-ever World Cup is a serious undertaking for anyone planning to take in most of the matches.

World Cup 2026 will have 13 different kick-off times and some very busy matchdays, so knowing what's happening is a challenge in its own right. What you need is a handy guide that organises the information in a convenient format.

With matches taking place in different time zones on the other side of the world, kick-off can be on a different day entirely. So, if you're watching in England, Scotland or elsewhere in the UK, FourFourTwo has broken the World Cup fixtures list day by day...

World Cup 2026 fixtures day by day

England captain Harry Kane (Image credit: Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The following times are listed in British Summer Time (BST).

Group Stage

THURSDAY, JUNE 11

A: Mexico vs South Africa (8:00pm)

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

A: South Korea vs Czechia (3:00am)

B: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (8:00pm)

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

D: USA vs Paraguay (2:00am)

B: Qatar vs Switzerland (8:00pm)

C: Brazil vs Morocco (11:00pm)