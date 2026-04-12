World Cup 2026 fixtures: Day by day

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World Cup 2026 is a 104-match behemoth – here's your guide to what's happening on every day between the opening ceremony and the final

Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after Argentina&#039;s win over France in Qatar.
Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Football's biggest-ever World Cup is a serious undertaking for anyone planning to take in most of the matches.

World Cup 2026 will have 13 different kick-off times and some very busy matchdays, so knowing what's happening is a challenge in its own right. What you need is a handy guide that organises the information in a convenient format.

World Cup 2026 fixtures day by day

Harry Kane of England applauds the fans at the end of the international friendly match between England and Japan at Wembley Stadium on March 31, 2026 in London, England.

England captain Harry Kane (Image credit: Alex Davidson - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The following times are listed in British Summer Time (BST).

Group Stage

THURSDAY, JUNE 11
A: Mexico vs South Africa (8:00pm)

FRIDAY, JUNE 12
A: South Korea vs Czechia (3:00am)
B: Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (8:00pm)

SATURDAY, JUNE 13
D: USA vs Paraguay (2:00am)
B: Qatar vs Switzerland (8:00pm)
C: Brazil vs Morocco (11:00pm)