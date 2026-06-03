How to watch Netherlands vs Algeria for FREE: Live streams for World Cup warm-up

Watch Netherlands v Algeria as both sides prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Read on for all the details regarding TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Netherlands are preparing for a World Cup group-stage campaign that contains Japan, Sweden and Tunisia.

Expected to progress, Koeman's side have a friendly match with Algeria, who are also set for the finals in a few weeks time.

They have games against Argentina, Jordan and Austria soon approaching, with this international clash taking place in Rotterdam.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Netherlands vs Algeria online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Algeria for free? Yes. Netherland vs Algeria will be streamed for free on NPO 1 in the Netherlands. Outside your usual country today? Watch your stream from anywhere in the world with NordVPN.

How to watch Netherlands v Algeria from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch Netherlands v Algeria in the UK

Netherlands v Algeria will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday evening in the UK.

The international games are available on Prime on a pay-per-view basis at £2.99, so you don't need a monthly Prime membership to purchase and watch the game.

How to watch Netherlands v Algeria in the US

Fans in the USA will be able to watch the Netherlands v Algeria on Fox Soccer Plus.

This premium channel is only available via cord-cutters like YouTube TV (free trial), Hulu + Live TV (free trial), Sling (cheapest monthly option) and Fubo (free trial).

Netherlands v Algeria: Match preview

Netherlands have already named their World Cup squad for this summer, with Liverpool defender Jeremie Frimpong a big omission.

There are places for Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch, with the latter set to play in his first-ever finals.

Six of the seven defenders selected play in England's top flight, including Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven and Chelsea's Jorrel Hato. Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries is the sole non-Premier League representative.

Brighton trio Bart Verbruggen, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mats Wieffer have all earned call-ups.

Algeria have Manchester City legend Riyad Mahrez in their ranks, as they prepare for a first World Cup since 2014.

Vladimir Petkovic is the current manager and is yet to name his full squad, having so far selected a 55-man shortlist to choose from.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is hoping to confirm his place at the tournament after a solid second half of the season with Pep Guardiola.

Prediction

Netherlands 4-0 Algeria

Netherlands are tough to beat on their home patch and FourFourTwo expects an easy win for the hosts.