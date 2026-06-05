How to watch Canada vs Ireland for FREE: Live streams, TV details and match preview

Watch Canada vs the Republic of Ireland as Heimir Hallgrímsson's side travels to Montreal.

Canada vs Republic of Ireland: Key information ► Date: Saturday 6 June 2026 ► Kick-off time: 00:30 BST ► Venue: Saputo Stadium, Montreal ► TV & Streaming: RTÉ 2 (Ireland), Fox Sports 2 (US) ► FREE stream: RTÉ Player (Ireland) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Canada are preparing for their World Cup campaign with a final warm-up clash against the Republic of Ireland.

The Boys in Green missed out on a finals campaign after losing on penalties to Czechia in their play-off eliminator back in March.

Read on as we bring you all the details on how to watch Canada vs the Republic of Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Canada vs Ireland for free?

You can watch Canada vs Ireland for free in Ireland, where public broadcaster RTÉ is showing the game.

TV viewers will find the action on RTÉ 2, while those streaming online can use the RTÉ Player browser player.

Coverage is geo-restricted to Ireland so you will need a VPN if you're travelling outside the Emerald Isle this weekend.

Watch Canada vs Ireland from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Canada vs Ireland in the UK?

It appears as if no UK broadcaster has picked up the Canada vs Ireland fixture.

How to watch Canada vs Ireland in the US

Fans in the US can watch Canada vs Ireland on Fox Sports 2.

The easiest way to access FS2 is via Fox One, which has a 3-day free trial and prices starting from $19.99/month.

Every single game of the World Cup will be available on Fox One.

How to watch Canada vs Ireland in Canada

In Canada, you can stream Canada vs Ireland on TSN4.

The easiest way to access TSN is via streaming platform TSN+ with prices starting at just $8/month.

Squads

Canada

Goalkeepers: Dayne St Clair (Inter Miami), Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace).

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Richie Laryea (Toronto), Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Moise Bombito (Nice), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough).

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Ismael Kone (Sassuolo), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC), Ali Ahmed (Norwich City), Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Liam Millar (Hull City), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Jacob Shaffelburg (Toronto), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto).

Forwards: Jonathan David (Juventus), Cyle Larin (Southampton), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal), Promise David (Union SG).

Republic of Ireland

Goalkeepers: Mark Travers (Everton), Ed McGinty (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Brann (Cork City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Jake O'Brien (Everton), Liam Scales (Celtic), James Abankwah (Watford), Corrie Ndaba (Lecce), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United).

Midfielders: Joe Hodge (Tondela), Killian Phillips (St Mirren), Jamie McGrath (Hibernian), Conor Coventry (Charlton Athletic), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Matt Healy (Shamrock Rovers), Kian Leavy (St Patrick's Athletic)

Forwards: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Mason Melia (Tottenham Hotspur), Jaden Umeh (Benfica), Adam Brennan (Shamrock Rovers), Chiedozie Ogbene (Ipswich Town).

Canada vs Ireland: Preview

Canada are preparing for a World Cup as co-hosts, as they play their final warm-up game against the Republic of Ireland in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Jesse Marsch's squad for the tournament includes star-studded names such as Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich and Jonathan David of Juventus.

It's seven games unbeaten for Les Rouges coming into this one, built on a solid base of six clean sheets.

There has only been one previous game between the two nations, with Ireland winning 3-0 in a friendly back in 2003.

The visitors are looking to use their World Cup play-off eliminator heartache for fuel, after being beaten by Czechia in their semi-final back in March.

It's now three unbeaten since then, which included a 1-0 win over Qatar last time out, as Brentford man Nathan Collins scored the only goal.

Davies is expected to miss this game for Canada, whilst Caoimhin Kelleher and Jayson Molumby aren't set to feature for the Irish.

Prediction

Canada 1-1 Ireland

FourFourTwo thinks this one will end level in Montreal, as the Reds look to come through unscathed ahead of the big kick-off next week.