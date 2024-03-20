The Playmaker: football tactics explained

In the same way every first-class orchestra needs a conductor, every great possession-based football team needs a playmaker.

Both roles cannot be entirely taught. They require a certain touch, feel and vision that goes way beyond training manuals. The sort of job that AI will never replace.

But what in the modern game is the playmaker’s job, and who are the current maestros of the profession? Here’s your tactical explainer.

What is a playmaker?

There are different versions of the playmaker based on the position they occupy on the pitch. But what do they all have in common?

The playmaker looks to control the flow of their team’s play when in possession. High level vision and perfect passing are vital. Most can be split into two roles. An advanced playmaker, whose responsibilities often overlap with the No.10 or ‘Enganche’, or alternatively, a deep-lying playmaker.

The latter will aim to build from deep midfield, keeping possession but also switching the play when required. When we think of decision making in football, our attention often turns to the final third – whether to pass or shoot.

But decision making is hugely important to every playmaker. Not just when to pass the ball, but who to pass to. This is why ‘scanning’ the play is essential.

Within a split second playmakers often have to analyse five or six teammates’ positions on the pitch, the space they have, what weight of pass they might require. Not an easy task. To do that at the highest level and make the right decision, requires serious skill.

Whether deployed deep in midfield or further up the pitch, a deft first touch and the ability to break lines with pinpoint passing is always a requirement.

Who are the great playmakers?

Although he was recognised in another position – the sweeper – the recently departed Franz Beckenbauer was one of the first great playmakers. His passing range and football IQ was virtually unmatched in the late sixties and early seventies.

Der Kaiser could ‘run’ a game in the same way that a Zico or an Andrea Pirlo would in the generations that followed. These players could pass with such authority, they would naturally help control possession and move their team up the pitch.

But as the years progressed playmaking has evolved, with dribbling now as important as passing. Elegant Frenchmen Zinedine Zidane was one of the finest examples, driving through teams and exploiting space with his touch and power.

He wasn’t exactly a bad passer, but Zidane was able to make the play by running through midfield, attacking the space with his power.

Something of a hybrid of advanced and deep-lying playmaker Luka Modric is perhaps the greatest creator of the modern era. Although Modric can play a pinpoint long switch of play when required, his game is more about opening up angles.

The Croatian knows exactly how to entice a press from the opposition and how that can open up space for another teammate. Next time you watch Real Madrid, just track Modric for five or ten minutes in the game. He is a modern day master of the role and still, in his late thirties, dictates Los Blancos’ build-up play.

Zinedine Zidane dominated Brazil in the 2006 World Cup quarter-final with one of the great playmaker performances (Image credit: Getty Images)

What are the pros and cons of using playmakers?

In short there aren’t many cons. Perhaps the only real issue, is if a team become over reliant on playmakers. An example would be Spain during Euro 2012 and in the years after.

La Roja were the dominant team in international football at this point – and admittedly did win a third straight major tournament. But they flattered to deceive for much of the tournament, before eventually putting together a cohesive performance in the final against Italy.

But Spain fielded a team of playmakers. Vincente Del Bosque was overloaded with them and tried to squeeze them all in together. Xavi and Andres Iniesta were joined by Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, but he could also hardly leave out Xabi Alonso.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet using David Silva and then Cesc Fabregas, as a 'false 9', proved perhaps one too many. Spain kept the ball ridiculously well, but lacked incisiveness and a cutting edge.

Some even found them dull to watch, although they still churned out results. They often got through games just by grinding opponents down – at least until the final when their one very good performance coincided with Italy wilting.

Del Bosque maybe flew too close to the sun. Only two years later, Spain looked tired and out of ideas, crashing out of the World Cup that summer at the group stage. It's great to have more than one playmaker in your team, but it should never come at the cost of losing a cutting edge.

There's little point making the play if you don't have someone capable of banging it in the net at the other end.

