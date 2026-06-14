'He doesn't care what the level is - he's what you want a Scotland player to be' - Youngster earns rave reviews after making mark on World Cup

Scotland winger Ben Gannon-Doak was heaped with praise for his influential showing in the right wing against Haiti.

The former Celtic and Liverpool winger made his name as the youngest Scot ever to appear in the English Premier League, and has been an increasingly important player for Steve Clarke's Scotland since making his senior international debut in 2024.

Gannon-Doak, now of Bournemouth, was selected on the right of the Scotland midfield for their opening game of the World Cup as they faced Haiti in Group C.

Ben Gannon-Doak earns Scotland plaudits for wing showing

Scotland fans reacted rapturously to John McGinn's opener (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scotland started brightly in their first men's World Cup game since 1998, but were unable to make the most of it as Lawrence Shankland saw a shot blocked and Scott McTominay hit the post.

Haiti began to offer some threat as they exploited some sloppy play from the Scots, but couldn't find the moment of quality they needed to make it count.

Scotland finally punished that on 29 minutes, with John McGinn's heavily-deflected effort finding the net after some brilliant work by Che Adams in the build-up ended with the Southampton man seeing a close-range effort saved.

Haiti had the better of the rest of the first half action as Scotland remained wasteful with the ball in a stop-start encounter not helped by some rather fussy officiating - but again fell short of offering a significant threat on Angus Gunn's goal.

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But it was Gannon-Doak who really caught the eye of the BBC pundits after running the show from the right wing.

Former teammate Joe Hart said: "He's been a real threat, and when he's been able to stand up the Haiti left back, he's looked really threatening.

"They've not been quite able to get the timing every time, but his touch is excellent, and I think that'll be consistent throughout the game, and he's grown into it.