Three EFL fairy tales set to be written this month - and none of them involve Wrexham

The end of the EFL season is fast approaching

The end of the regular EFL season is just 24 days away and there is everything to play for across all three leagues.

From title races to play-off battles and relegation scraps, dozens of teams across the Championship, League One and League Two are still fighting to end the campaign on a high.

The final few weeks are guaranteed to be dripping with narrative, so we picked out three fairy-tale stories that you should look out for in the EFL.

Three EFL fairy tales to watch out for this month

Wrexham finished second in League One last season to earn a third consecutive promotion (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the past few seasons, Wrexham have been held up as the ultimate fairy-tale story, having climbed from the National League to the Championship via three consecutive promotions.

It has been an incredible rise - even accounting for the millions of pounds pumped in by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac - and the North Wales club are in the running for another promotion this term, but the favourites to win each EFL division all boast equally impressive rags-to-riches stories.

1. Coventry City

Frank Lampard has led Coventry City to the brink of a Premier League return (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Championships leaders Coventry City have had quite a ride since they last played Premier League football in 2001 - and, until recently, it has not been an enjoyable one.

The Sky Blues' relegation ended a 34-year unbroken stay in the top flight and they left their beloved Highfield Road home in 2005, moving into what was then known as the Ricoh Arena.