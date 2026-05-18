Robert Lewandowski urged to join ambitious Wrexham in next career step

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have taken Wrexham to the Championship

Wrexham’s high-profile owners, willingness to spend and rapid ascent up the divisions has inevitably led to some outlandish transfer rumours.

The Red Dragons are targeting the Premier League having narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs following three successive promotions.

While the likes of Kieffer Moore, Josh Windass and Sam Smith provided plenty of goal threat in the second tier, could Wrexham have a big-name striker leading the line next season?

Robert Lewandowski to Wrexham?

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Former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta believes the signing of Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski would benefit both parties.

The legendary striker, who has scored prolifically for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barca in an illustrious career, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Robert Lewandowski will leave Barcelona this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewandowski won his first of two The Best FIFA Men's Player awards in 2020 - ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the same year, Wrexham’s strikeforce consisted of the likes of Jordan Ponticelli, Kwame Thomas, Gold Omotayo and Dior Angus.

It is remarkable, then, that the potential signing of Lewandowski can be raised as a genuine suggestion, even if it remains extremely unlikely.

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“Robert Lewandowski should sign for Wrexham - but he could struggle in the Championship,” Mendieta told PlayUK.

“Robert Lewandowski said he is open to taking a step down and if he wants to be an actor after he retires, Wrexham is the place to go!

“He's looking for the next step. If he wants to continue playing football, he's obviously got options. I'm not sure about the level of the league or the category.

Robert Lewandowski has been at Barcelona since 2022 (Image credit: Alamy)

“But I don't think these kinds of players always thrive, especially in the Championship or the Spanish Segunda Division. Very tough leagues for players like him.

“I think his quality and ability can still provide something. I don't think he will be short of options, so let’s see what happens. But it would be exciting.”

Lewandowski, now 37, might still have top-flight aspirations, but perhaps he will be swayed by the allure of Hollywood - or, indeed, north Wales.