Robert Lewandowski urged to join ambitious Wrexham in next career step

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Wrexham are targeting promotion to the Premier League

Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have taken Wrexham to the Championship (Image credit: Peter Byrne)

Wrexham’s high-profile owners, willingness to spend and rapid ascent up the divisions has inevitably led to some outlandish transfer rumours.

The Red Dragons are targeting the Premier League having narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs following three successive promotions.

Robert Lewandowski to Wrexham?

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Former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta believes the signing of Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski would benefit both parties.

The legendary striker, who has scored prolifically for Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barca in an illustrious career, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his second goal for Barcelona against Athletic Club in La Liga in May 2025.

Robert Lewandowski will leave Barcelona this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewandowski won his first of two The Best FIFA Men's Player awards in 2020 - ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In the same year, Wrexham’s strikeforce consisted of the likes of Jordan Ponticelli, Kwame Thomas, Gold Omotayo and Dior Angus.

It is remarkable, then, that the potential signing of Lewandowski can be raised as a genuine suggestion, even if it remains extremely unlikely.

“Robert Lewandowski should sign for Wrexham - but he could struggle in the Championship,” Mendieta told PlayUK.

“Robert Lewandowski said he is open to taking a step down and if he wants to be an actor after he retires, Wrexham is the place to go!

“He's looking for the next step. If he wants to continue playing football, he's obviously got options. I'm not sure about the level of the league or the category.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals, April 2025.

Robert Lewandowski has been at Barcelona since 2022 (Image credit: Alamy)

“But I don't think these kinds of players always thrive, especially in the Championship or the Spanish Segunda Division. Very tough leagues for players like him.

“I think his quality and ability can still provide something. I don't think he will be short of options, so let’s see what happens. But it would be exciting.”

Lewandowski, now 37, might still have top-flight aspirations, but perhaps he will be swayed by the allure of Hollywood - or, indeed, north Wales.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.

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