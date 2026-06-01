How to watch Turkey vs North Macedonia for FREE: Live stream details for World Cup warm-up clash

Watch Turkey vs North Macedonia for free this week as the two teams meet for an international friendly ahead of this summer's 2026 World Cup.

Turkey vs North Macedonia: Key information ► Date: Monday 01 June 2026 ► Kick-off time: 6.30pm BST ► FREE Stream: TRT1 (Turkey) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

Turkey have two warm-up games ahead of their upcoming World Cup campaign, as they first take on North Macedonia on Monday in Istanbul.

North Macedonia will not be at this summer's tournament, after losing their play-off eliminator against Denmark back in March.

FourFourTwo details how you can watch Turkey vs North Macedonia live for FREE, thanks to some handy software.

Watch Turkey vs North Macedonia for FREE

You can stream Turkey vs North Macedonia for free on TRT1 in Turkey.

Outside either country? Unlock your stream with NordVPN — more on that below.

Watch Turkey vs North Macedonia from anywhere

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Can I watch Turkey vs North Macedonia in the UK or US?

Turkey vs North Macedonia will not be broadcast in the UK.

However, US residents can stream the game on Fubo, specifically the Sports Network 4 channel.

Turkish resident abroad and want to watch for free? Access your local stream with NordVPN.

Turkey vs North Macedonia: Match preview

Turkey are bidding to continue their excellent run of form as they welcome North Macedonia to Istanbul.

After back-to-back wins over Romania and Kosovo, Vincenzo Montella's side are looking to head to the US this summer in fine form.

Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz are two of the most exciting young Turks who will be bidding to make a claim.

Montella’s men have won seven of their last ten matches in all competitions, so we fancy them to win comfortably in this one.

North Macedonia's World Cup hopes were dashed when they went down 4-0 against Denmark in their World Cup play-off eliminator back in March.

A finals tournament is still the aim for the nation, who head to Istanbul with nothing but pride on the line.

Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas remains the key creative force for the visitors, who now has 77 caps to his name.

North Macedonia have won just two of their last ten matches overall and may struggle to get anything.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Turkey 3-1 North Macedonia

FourFourTwo predicts a comfortable win for the hosts.