How to watch Turkey vs North Macedonia for FREE: Live stream details for World Cup warm-up clash
All the viewing details you need to watch Turkey vs North Macedonia
Watch Turkey vs North Macedonia for free this week as the two teams meet for an international friendly ahead of this summer's 2026 World Cup.
► Date: Monday 01 June 2026
► Kick-off time: 6.30pm BST
► FREE Stream: TRT1 (Turkey)
► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream
Turkey have two warm-up games ahead of their upcoming World Cup campaign, as they first take on North Macedonia on Monday in Istanbul.
North Macedonia will not be at this summer's tournament, after losing their play-off eliminator against Denmark back in March.
FourFourTwo details how you can watch Turkey vs North Macedonia live for FREE, thanks to some handy software.
Watch Turkey vs North Macedonia for FREE
You can stream Turkey vs North Macedonia for free on TRT1 in Turkey.
Outside either country? Unlock your stream with NordVPN — more on that below.
Watch Turkey vs North Macedonia from anywhere
A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.
The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...
🥇 World's best VPN service
✅ Fast, secure, huge location list
➕ 3 months extra FREE
Can I watch Turkey vs North Macedonia in the UK or US?
Turkey vs North Macedonia will not be broadcast in the UK.
However, US residents can stream the game on Fubo, specifically the Sports Network 4 channel.
Turkish resident abroad and want to watch for free? Access your local stream with NordVPN.
Turkey vs North Macedonia: Match preview
Turkey are bidding to continue their excellent run of form as they welcome North Macedonia to Istanbul.
After back-to-back wins over Romania and Kosovo, Vincenzo Montella's side are looking to head to the US this summer in fine form.
Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz are two of the most exciting young Turks who will be bidding to make a claim.
Montella’s men have won seven of their last ten matches in all competitions, so we fancy them to win comfortably in this one.
North Macedonia's World Cup hopes were dashed when they went down 4-0 against Denmark in their World Cup play-off eliminator back in March.
A finals tournament is still the aim for the nation, who head to Istanbul with nothing but pride on the line.
Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas remains the key creative force for the visitors, who now has 77 caps to his name.
North Macedonia have won just two of their last ten matches overall and may struggle to get anything.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Turkey 3-1 North Macedonia
FourFourTwo predicts a comfortable win for the hosts.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.