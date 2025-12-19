Last minute Premier League tickets! Five big games with great seat deals available this weekend

The festive schedule of the Premier League has attracted the ire of fans due to the unusual absence of Boxing Day matches, with the exception of just one in the familiar Friday evening time slot.

This weekend is the final full programme of fixtures before Christmas. Our how-to-watch guide will give you all the information you need to know to watch Premier League matches from the comfort of your own home. But what if you'd prefer to actually be there?

This weekend is the final full programme of fixtures before Christmas.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Aston Villa are the gift that keeps on giving for Man United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim and Manchester United roll into Birmingham for the only Sunday fixture and it's almost impossible to predict how it might turn out.

Aston Villa are the most in-form team in Europe's top five leagues on paper and sit just three points off the top of the Premier League table before Saturday's matches kick off. They might be slight favourites but fans of both sides know instinctively just how meaningless that is for this fixture.



Villa's inability to beat the Red Devils isn't as pure as once it was, but it hasn't really gone away – at least, not yet. Can they turn history on its head? There's only one place to go to find out in person.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool

Spurs boss Thomas Frank (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have lost midfielders Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr to the Africa Cup of Nations, possibly weakening their hand in this clash of Premier League teams in desperate need of a win.



Liverpool have lost winger Mo Salah to the Africa Cup of Nations, possibly... well, the joke writes itself.

Last time out, Spurs continued their nasty habit of following a win one week with dropped points the next. Getting turned over by Nottingham Forest wasn't the best way to prepare for Liverpool, whose own results have, slowly, started to show signs of improvement.

Everton vs Arsenal

Everton duo Jack Grealish and James Garner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League leaders Arsenal now have the chasing pack breathing down their necks and face the always slippery trip to Everton on Saturday.

It's the Gunners' first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium but their recent record at Goodison Park was mixed. After three consecutive defeats and five games without a win, Arsenal won and drew their last two games at Everton's famous old ground.



Last season, Everton and Arsenal shared the points thanks to goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Leandro Trossard either side of half-time.

Manchester City vs West Ham United

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

West Ham United were frustrated by last Sunday's loss at home to Villa and couldn't have asked for a worse fixture in which to attempt a response.

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been keeping pace with league leaders Arsenal and are poised to capitalise on any slip-up. They've won their last six games against the Hammers, a streak that stretches to nine matches at the Etihad Stadium only.

City have won 16 of their last 17 home games against West Ham in all competitions, and 18 of the last 20. Last time West Ham got a point – three, in fact – Mauro Zarate was on their bench.

Bournemouth vs Burnley

Manchester United could potentially move into the top four with a win (Image credit: Getty Images)

It might not jump out from the fixture list but Bournemouth vs Burnley on Saturday is a Premier League match of significant consequence.

Former Cherries manager Scott Parker could take Burnley up a spot in relegation zone with a win, just as the threat of getting cut adrift starts to really take hold. If they can come out on top at the Vitality Stadium, a defeat for West Ham would make things very interesting.

Bournemouth are targeting a move into the top half but, like Burnley, they're winless in seven. What's the opposite of 'something's got to give'?