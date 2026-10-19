Which European club offers the cheapest pint for travelling Premier League supporters?

European football will resume this week, with fans of various Premier League clubs travelling far and wide in search of two things: three points, and a cheap pint.

Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth faithfuls will embark across the continent to witness their sides play Europa League football, while others will prepare for Champions and Conference League clashes.

LiveScore, using their ‘European Away Day Pint Index,’ analysed 31 trips for Premier League fans travelling across the continent, to find pint prices in the likes of Jablonec and Lillestrom.

Which European away day offers the cheapest pint for travelling Premier League fans?

The most expensive pints in Europe. (Image credit: LiveScore)

To begin with, the average European away-day pint sits at £4.34, across all clubs and destinations analysed in the Index.

By looking at each club’s European fixtures as a complete schedule, the fans of two clubs emerge as ready to face, on average, the cheapest and most expensive pints in Europe, respectively.

The lucky fanbase, that of Aston Villa, will purchase pints at an average price of £3.59 across their many European excursions in the Champions League league phase, with their next trip being to Barcelona in early November.

Elsewhere, the wallets of Liverpool supporters will suffer the direst time of any travelling Premier League fanbase, paying, on average, £4.91 per pint. Their next trip will be to Fenerbahce in November.

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The Index analysed 31 European away trips for all nine Premier League clubs competing in Europe this season, pricing pints at three fan-friendly bars in each away day destination. As a result, it was able to decipher the average cost of a pint for travelling Premier League supporters.

But what is the cheapest pint available to a supporter travelling across Europe to see their side play? That trophy belongs to Brighton, who can purchase a pint for just £1.22 in Jablonec.

They will be able to enjoy that cheap, tasty beverage when they travel to Jablonec on Thursday for the Seagulls’ next Conference League clash.

The cheapest pints in Europe. (Image credit: LiveScore)

Unfortunately for Bournemouth, their supporters will endure a torrid time financially when they land in Lillestrom, with the price of a pint rising to £8.66.

Returning to each club’s full away day schedule, Arsenal fans are the second luckiest bunch after Aston Villa, with the average pint across their European trips costing £3.70.

In third are Brighton, with an average pint purchase being £3.93, then Sunderland at £4.18. Manchester City are next at £4.44, edging out their Manchester rivals on £4.52.

Bournemouth at £4.68, Crystal Palace at £4.80 and, as mentioned earlier, Liverpool at £4.91 complete the bottom three.