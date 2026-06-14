Who are the BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for Scotland vs Haiti?

Scotland will play at their first World Cup since 1998 this evening, and BBC's full line-up of commentators, pundits and presenters has been revealed.

The BBC commentators, pundits and presenters for Scotland vs Haiti have been revealed.

Scotland will face off against Haiti in Group C’s second fixture of the World Cup 2026, following Brazil vs Morocco earlier this evening.

The nation’s last tournament in 1998 ended with a group stage exit, obtaining one point in three games against Morocco, Norway, whom they drew against, and Brazil.

The game will kick off at 2AM BST, with Scotland fans recently being granted a one-off bank holiday from the King to give them ample time to re-adjust their sleep schedule.

British viewers will be able to watch the BBC broadcast for the match, presented by Kelly Cates, known for her work with BBC, Sky Sports and ESPN.

Kelly Cates is Kenny Dalglish's eldest daughter. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cates is also a Scottish broadcaster — the eldest of four children of former Celtic and Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Scott Brown and Joe Hart will join Cates as pundits for the event, with the former also being Scottish and an ex-professional player for Celtic.

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Joe Hart, ex-England international, enjoyed an illustrious career representing his nation on the biggest of World Cup stages, and won three consecutive Golden Gloves with Manchester City.

Brown sustained a fourteen-year-long career with Celtic, receiving 55 caps for Scotland in that time — but Hart also has ties to Scottish football.

The now 39-year-old enjoyed a three-year-long stint with Brown’s ex-club Celtic, making 109 appearances for them between the sticks.