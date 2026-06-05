World Cup 2026 Fantasy Football: Best players to pick, captain options and which platform to use

The World Cup is finally here...and we know there will be plenty of you who are desperate to get your fantasy football fix throughout the tournament.

Assembling a side requires a lot more precision and willingness to take a punt than over a 38-game season, though - so where should you be using your budget during the World Cup?

Here's a few players we think might prove to be among the best returns on your fantasy investment.

Fantasy World Cup 2026 - What's out there

Your best bet is probably the irritatingly-named FIFA World Cup Fantasy, which eschews all notions of English syntax in deference to protecting the 'FIFA World Cup' trademark.

It's free to play, and will feel familiar to anyone who plays Fantasy Premier League: 15-player squad, $100m budget. But naturally, being a knockout tournament, it is a bit more high-maintenance than simply playing over a league season.

You might prefer Fantasy Playoffs if you want something a bit more straightforward with your mates. It works off a draft system, so there's more setup, but a better chance of pulling together a full team that can go deep into the competition.

Is Kylian Mbappe the top captain pick? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Which player should be your World Cup 2026 captain?

Captain-hopping is a viable option in Fantasy World Cup 2026

For starters, you can change your captain not just round-by-round, but also during a live round. That means that you can take the captain's armband off a player who was already played, as long as it goes to somebody who has not yet played.

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The most sensible approach would be to go round-by-round, and initially select a player who will have a game early on in that round. You can change captain as many times as you like during the round as long as you get there in time.

So for instance, you might go for Florian Wirtz to begin with, because Germany are playing Curacao in the early kick-off on on Sunday, June 14.

If Wirtz was a write-off, you could then switch it to Lamine Yamal as long as you get there before Spain kick off against Cape Verde on Monday, June 15.

Still unsatisfied? Then switch it to Kylian Mbappe or Lionel Messi the next day for France vs Senegal and Argentina vs Algeria. And if that's all a bust, you could shift it on again to Harry Kane ahead of England vs Croatia or on the Wednesday.

Who should I consider for the captain's armband, then?

As ever, you're looking for the best possible likelihood of goals and assists above all else.

The groups don't all pair different seeds off against each other in the same order, so you may be best advised to study the upcoming fixtures and choose accordingly.

That all said, if you can't be bothered logging in every day just to change your captain, because you're a normal person with a life and friends and things, then the Golden Boot odds are a decent enough guide. Top contenders include:

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Harry Kane (England)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain)

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Ousmane Dembele (France)

Who are the must-have players in every position?

Goalkeepers