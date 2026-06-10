World Cup 2026 odds: Who are the favourites to lift the trophy?

World Cup 2026 will be the biggest ever, with 48 countries contesting 104 matches across the next 39 days.

Several teams will believe they can be the one still standing at the end of the tournament, holding the trophy aloft after the final in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19.

But with the World Cup finally about to get underway, which of the leading contenders are in the best shape? FourFourTwo ranks the top 10 sides preparing to do battle in North America.

10. Belgium (33/1)

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the members of Belgium's ageing Golden Generation (Image credit: Alamy)

Belgium's Golden Generation reached their peak with their run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, yet several members of that ageing group feature in this summer's squad.

Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are all the wrong side of 30 but could each play a big role in North America, alongside a younger batch led by Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku and Atalanta's Charles De Ketelaere.

They should progress from a group involving Egypt, Iran and New Zealand, but Belgium may have to rely on a kind draw to get much further.

9. Norway (25/1)

Erling Haaland leads the line for dark horses Norway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Talking of Golden Generations, Norway's Class of 2026 are ready to shine at their country's first World Cup in 28 years.