World Cup 2026 sweepstakes kit: Download and print our sweepstake template

Sweepstakes just got bigger with this year's tournament up to 48 nations from 32 in Qatar

Sweepstakes kit, you're going to need one, and FourFourTwo has got you covered.

This summer's feast of football is almost among us, as World Cup 2026 gets underway on Thursday 11 June. Hosts Mexico will kick us off when they take on South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to mark the beginning of six weeks of action that will climax at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford New Jersey on Sunday 19 July.

According to the bookies, France and Spain are the favourites to lift the trophy, but with footballing heavyweights on either side of the draw, expect plenty of twists and turns.

If you can't call it, then what better way to get behind a team than entering a sweepstake with your friends, family or colleagues? Here at FourFourTwo, we've got you covered.

Click on the images below to download a sweepstake kit that you will be able to print off and dish out. The first image has just team names, the second includes each side's rankings and the third will tell you whether you've drawn a favourite, contender, dark horse or rank outsider in case anyone in your sweepstake hasn't been paying attention.



Good luck!

World Cup 2026 sweepstakes kits: click below to download!

Sweepstakes just got bigger, with a record 48 nations at this year's tournament (Image credit: Future)

How did you do?

Compare your chances via the latest odds to win the tournament below:



1- Spain (4/1)

2- France (9/2)

3- England (6/1)

4- Brazil (8/1)

5- Argentina (8/1)

6- Portugal (10/1)

7- Germany (14/1)

8- Netherlands (20/1)

9- Norway (25/1)

10- Belgium (33/1)

11- Colombia (33/1)

12- USA (40/1)

13- Morocco (40/1)

14- Japan (50/1)

15- Uruguay (50/1)

16- Czechia (50/1)

17- Mexico (66/1)

18- Croatia (66/1)

19- Switzerland (66/1)

20- Sweden (66/1)

21- Ecuador (66/1)

22- Senegal (66/1)

23- Turkiye (66/1)

24- Austria (100/1)

25- Ivory Coast (100/1)

26- Denmark (100/1)

27- South Korea (100/1)

28- Egypt (150/1)

29- Canada (150/1)

30- Paraguay (150/1)

31- Australia (200/1)

32- Bosnia and Herzegovina (200/1)

33- Iran (250/1)

34- Scotland (250/1)

35- DR Congo (250/1)

36- Algeria (250/1)

37- Saudi Arabia (300/1)

38- Ghana (300/1)

39- Tunisia (300/1)

40- South Africa (400/1)

41- Panama (400/1)

42- Cape Verde (500/1)

43- Uzbekistan (500/1)

44- Qatar (500/1)

45- Iraq (500/1)

46- Jordan (500/1)

47- Curaçao (1000/1)

48- Haiti (1,000/1)