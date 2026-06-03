World Cup 2026 sweepstakes kit: Download and print our sweepstake template
Here's a World Cup sweepstakes kit for your mates, your office or your family to draw teams from
Sweepstakes kit, you're going to need one, and FourFourTwo has got you covered.
This summer's feast of football is almost among us, as World Cup 2026 gets underway on Thursday 11 June. Hosts Mexico will kick us off when they take on South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to mark the beginning of six weeks of action that will climax at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford New Jersey on Sunday 19 July.
According to the bookies, France and Spain are the favourites to lift the trophy, but with footballing heavyweights on either side of the draw, expect plenty of twists and turns.
If you can't call it, then what better way to get behind a team than entering a sweepstake with your friends, family or colleagues? Here at FourFourTwo, we've got you covered.
Click on the images below to download a sweepstake kit that you will be able to print off and dish out. The first image has just team names, the second includes each side's rankings and the third will tell you whether you've drawn a favourite, contender, dark horse or rank outsider in case anyone in your sweepstake hasn't been paying attention.
Good luck!
World Cup 2026 sweepstakes kits: click below to download!
How did you do?
Compare your chances via the latest odds to win the tournament below:
1- Spain (4/1)
2- France (9/2)
3- England (6/1)
4- Brazil (8/1)
5- Argentina (8/1)
6- Portugal (10/1)
7- Germany (14/1)
8- Netherlands (20/1)
9- Norway (25/1)
10- Belgium (33/1)
11- Colombia (33/1)
12- USA (40/1)
13- Morocco (40/1)
14- Japan (50/1)
15- Uruguay (50/1)
16- Czechia (50/1)
17- Mexico (66/1)
18- Croatia (66/1)
19- Switzerland (66/1)
20- Sweden (66/1)
21- Ecuador (66/1)
22- Senegal (66/1)
23- Turkiye (66/1)
24- Austria (100/1)
25- Ivory Coast (100/1)
26- Denmark (100/1)
27- South Korea (100/1)
28- Egypt (150/1)
29- Canada (150/1)
30- Paraguay (150/1)
31- Australia (200/1)
32- Bosnia and Herzegovina (200/1)
33- Iran (250/1)
34- Scotland (250/1)
35- DR Congo (250/1)
36- Algeria (250/1)
37- Saudi Arabia (300/1)
38- Ghana (300/1)
39- Tunisia (300/1)
40- South Africa (400/1)
41- Panama (400/1)
42- Cape Verde (500/1)
43- Uzbekistan (500/1)
44- Qatar (500/1)
45- Iraq (500/1)
46- Jordan (500/1)
47- Curaçao (1000/1)
48- Haiti (1,000/1)
A former goalkeeper, Ketch joined FourFourTwo as Deputy Editor in 2022 having worked across ChronicleLive, LeedsLive, Hull Daily Mail, YorkshireLive, Teesside Gazette and the Huddersfield Examiner as a Northern Football Editor. Prior to that he was the Senior Writer at BBC Match of the Day magazine. He has interviewed the likes of Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gareth Southgate and attended two World Cup finals and two Champions League finals. He has been a Newcastle United season ticket holder since 2000 and has a deep knowledge on the history and culture of football shirts.
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