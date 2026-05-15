Is Jurrien Timber injured this weekend? Injury latest on Arsenal full-back

Jurrien Timber is desperate to get back in action before the end of the season in a bid to help his side towards a trophy double.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League with two games to go and need to see out their two-point advantage over Pep Guardiola's men.

Mikel Arteta's side will host Burnley on Monday evening before making the trip across London to take on Crystal Palace on the final day, then finally heading out to Budapest for the Champions League final against PSG.

Jurrien Timber injury latest

Jurrien Timber's season has been halted by injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being back available for that Champions League final will surely be a priority for Timber, but he faces a fight to get fit enough to re-establish himself in the side ahead of the big game on Saturday, May 30.

Timber has not appeared for Arsenal since going off 38 minutes into his side's 2-0 victory over Everton on April 14.

Jurrien Timber is a big figure in the Arsenal dressing room (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arteta gave an update on Timber's fitness following Arsenal's narrow victory over West Ham United last weekend, where the right-back travelling to the game alongside his teammates despite not being involved.

He said: “He wanted to be very close to the team. He's progressed a little bit in the last few days - he's feeling better.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"We're going to try to get him fit and available as quick as possible, but let's see. Obviously he’s been out now for a while, unfortunately. He’s such an important player for us, we all know that.

"He’s doing everything that he possibly can to help the team in any capacity. We know his leadership, his quality and how much the team needs him. He’s trying everything he can."

Get FourFourTwo's bumper World Cup pack NOW! Get your hands on the newest issue of FourFourTwo - our ultimate World Cup pack! Featuring: England’s American dream, Jordan Pickford and Morgan Rogers, Scotland’s return, Mauricio Pochettino Q&A, biggest upsets – plus a huge wallchart and preview special!

Timber will also be hoping to be part of the Netherlands squad for this summer's World Cup.

The 24 year old had to pull out of Ronald Koeman's squad for their friendly games in March.

Holland will face Japan, Sweden and Tunisia in the group stage, with Jeremie Frimpong likely to provide competition - or an alternative - to Timber at the tournament.