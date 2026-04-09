World Cup 2026 Golden Boot power rankings: Can Erling Haaland top the scoring charts?

When football fans come to look back on World Cup 2026, the tournament's entertainment value will be evaluated in large part on the number of goals scored in its 104 matches.

World Cup 2026 will naturally have the highest total. With 48 teams involved, it's the biggest World Cup ever by far, but the wealth of attacking talent on show also promises a goals-per-game average high enough to keep the world on the edge of its seat this summer.

But which of those scorers will sit on top of the list come July 19 to succeed France forward Kylian Mbappe as the World Cup Golden Boot winner?

World Cup 2026 Golden Boot power rankings

France striker Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot at World Cup 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lots of very capable goal-getters won't be involved in World Cup 2026 thanks to the failure of their teams to qualify, but most of the world's big hitters are gearing up for bumper hauls.

FourFourTwo ranks the contenders for the Golden Boot.

10. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez made a goalscoring return as Inter Milan captain, netting twice in the Nerazzurri's Serie A win over Roma after more than a month out with an injury.

Martinez has scored 36 goals in 75 senior international matches and looks set to lead Inter to the third Scudetto of his career in Italy. At 28, he's got another World Cup in him anyway, but 2026 could represent a passing of the torch.