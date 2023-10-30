Live
Ballon d'Or 2023 LIVE: Lionel Messi set for record eighth award, FULL ranking is being revealed, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland to be honoured
It's the Ballon d'Or 2023 live, with Lionel Messi heading the awards yet again
• Lionel Messi is the overwhelming favourite for the Ballon d'Or 2023
• Aitana Bonmati is the favourite for the women's award
• Jude Bellingham, Emi Martinez and Erling Haaland are expected to scoop awards, too
The full Ballon d'Or 2023 rankings:
30. Ruben Dias
= 28. Randal Kolo Muani
= 28. Martin Odegaard
27. Nicolo Barella
26. Jamal Musiala
25. Josko Gvardiol
24. Bukayo Saka
23. Andre Onana
22. Kim Min-jae
21. Antoine Griezmann
20. Lautaro Martinez
19. Harry Kane
18. Jude Bellingham
17. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
16. Karim Benzema
15. Emi Martinez
14. Ilkay Gundogan
13. Yassine Bounou
Djibril Cisse is on the red carpet looking fantastic
The red carpet is open! Le tapis rouge est ouvert ! Merci @DjibrilCisse #ballondor
Here's something to keep you occupied for the next few minutes – can you name every Ballon d'Or top 10 since 2000?
So there are just 12 players left to be ranked in this year's awards…
Mohamed Salah
Julian Alvarez
Kevin De Bruyne
Erling Haaland
Rodri
Bernardo Silva
Kylian Mbappe
Victor Osimhen
Robert Lewandowski
Luka Modric
Vinicius Junior
…and Lionel Messi
Tune into TNT Sports now to see what's happening on the red carpet
The view from the press room from our man on the ground, Arthur Renard
13. Yassine Bounou
Yassine 'Bono' Bounou was integral to Morocco's incredible World Cup run – he also won the Europa League with Sevilla before heading off to Saudi in the summer.
14. Ilkay Gundogan
A Treble with Manchester City has seen Gundogan ranked 14th in this year's vote. Now at Barcelona, he scored his first goal at the weekend for the club in the Clasico.
Ranked at No. 15… Emiliano Martinez
Martinez follows up his win at the World Cup with Argentina, with a placing in the top half of tonight's vote.
He's also in the running for the Yashin Trophy…
So this guy is the highest-rated English player in the Ballon d'Or vote…
We're about to get into the top 15
The rankings are underway
All of Manchester City's Ballon d'Or nominees tonight…
Julian Alvarez (Ballon d'Or)
Kevin De Bruyne (Ballon d'Or)
Ruben Dias (Ballon d'Or)
Josko Gvardiol (Ballon d'Or)
Erling Haaland (Ballon d'Or)
Rodri (Ballon d'Or)
Bernardo Silva (Ballon d'Or)
Ederson (Yashin Trophy)
Jill Roord (Women's Ballon d'Or)
Khadija Shaw (Women's Ballon d'Or)
Yui Hasegawa (Women's Ballon d'Or)
Phew!
45 minutes until the awards are live on TNT Sports…
Several top women's players are set to miss the BDO ceremony tonight
With England Women playing Belgium in a Nations League match tomorrow, Georgia Stanway, Millie Bright, Rachel Daly and Mary Earps are unable to attend the awards, despite being nominated for the women's Ballon d'Or.
"It is frustrating, because it's potentially a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You never know if you're ever going to get selected for such an accolade like that again, so it would be really nice to enjoy the experience and be there and feel like a star amongst the stars," Stanway said.
Jude Bellingham isn't just up for the young player award tonight
Galactico Bellingham is up for the Ballon d'Or tonight as well as the Kopa Trophy.
Who knows? If he continues at the rate he's going, perhaps the Real Madrid star will be lifting the big gong this time next year…
It's a fifth nomination in a row for Mohamed Salah
Salah was instrumental for Liverpool last season and despite the Reds not qualifying for the Champions League, he finds himself on the list for the BDO tonight.
He first got a nod in 2018, following his explosive exploits in his first campaign on Merseyside and has been a fixture of the list ever since.
Arsenal have five players up for Ballon d'Or awards tonight
Club captain, Martin Odegaard, and skipper at the weekend, Bukayo Saka, are both nominated in the longlist tonight. A Gunner hasn't made the podium since Thierry Henry (who else?) in 2006.
For the women's award tonight, Amanda Ilestedt and Katie McCabe are both in the running, while Aaron Ramsdale has received a nomination for the Yashin Award.
Tonight's Kopa Trophy nominees
Alejandro Balde (Spain, Barcelona)
Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
Eduardo Camavinga (France, Real Madrid)
Gavi (Spain, Barcelona)
Rasmus Hojlund (Denmark, Manchester United)
Jamal Musiala (Germany, Bayern Munich)
Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)
Antonio Silva (Portugal, Benfica)
Xavi Simons (Netherlands, RB Leipzig)
Elye Wahi (France, Lens)
Only nine players have won the World Cup, the European Cup/Champions League, and the Ballon d'Or during their careers…
Bobby Charlton
Franz Beckenbauer
Gerd Muller
Paolo Rossi
Zinedine Zidane
Rivaldo
Ronaldinho
Kaka
Lionel Messi
A little history lesson for you about the Ballon d'Or, eh?
The first Ballon d'Or was awarded in 1956 to Stanley Matthews of Blackpool, who became the oldest recipient at 41 years old. That'll never be beaten, surely?
Alfedo Di Stefano won the second in 1957 and became the first player to win two awards in 1959 with his third title. The only goalkeeper to win the award was Lev Yashin in 1963.
Though the trophy was specifically Europe-only in the early days, in 1995, the Ballon d'Or was expanded to include all players from anywhere – so long as they had been active at a European club during the season: George Weah won it that year and remains the only African player to have done so. The award became a global prize in 2007, with coaches and captains of national teams also given the right to vote this year.
2007 was also the last year before the Messi/Ronaldo duopoly began. Between 2008 and 2017, the pair won every title between them, with Messi picking up another couple of wins in 2019 and 2021.
Between 2010 and 2015, in an agreement with FIFA, the award became known as the FIFA Ballon d'Or, with FIFA's own FIFA World Player of the Year award merging with the BDO. That partnership ended in 2016, and the award reverted to the Ballon d'Or, while FIFA moved to create The Best FIFA Men's Player.
In 2022, France Football modified the rules so that the gong was awarded not for achievements during a calendar year, but for a football season.
Every Premier League player up for tonight's award…
Martin Odegaard (Norway, Arsenal)
Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)
Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)
Julian Alvarez (Argentina, Manchester City)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)
Ruben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)
Josko Gvardiol (Croatia, Manchester City)
Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
Bernardo Silva (Portugal, Manchester City)
Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)
FFT's Arthur Renard has arrived at the red carpet in Paris…
Tonight will see only the fifth-ever Kopa Trophy presented
2018: Kylian Mbappe
2019: Matthijs de Ligt
2020: -
2021: Pedri
2022: Gavi
It's been a tough start to the season for these two
Andre Onana has had a shaky start to life at Manchester United, coming in for the long-serving David De Gea and receiving his fair share of criticism for performances early on in his career.
Aaron Ramsdale, on the other hand, hasn't been watching from the sidelines, with David Raya in for the England international between the sticks at Arsenal – despite Ramsdale not doing all that wrong to get dropped in the first place.
Both are in contention for the Yashin Trophy tonight, alongside Premier League rivals Emi Martinez and Ederson.
Tonight's a big night for Argentina at the Ballon d'Or – they'll become the outright leaders in terms of BDO wins for their players
Five countries have had seven BDO winners…
France: Raymond Kopa (1958) Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991), Zinedine Zidane (1998), Karim Benzema (2022)
Germany: Gerd Muller (1970), Franz Beckenbauer (1972, 1976), Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (1980, 1981), Lothar Matthaus (1990), Matthias Sammer (1996)
Netherlands: Johan Cruyff (1971, 1973, 1974), Ruud Gulliet (1987), Marco van Basten (1988, 1989, 1992)
Portugal: Eusebio (1965), Luis Figo (2000), Cristiano Ronaldo (2008, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017)
Argentina: Lionel Messi (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021)
Aitana Bonmati is expected to win the women's Ballon d'Or tonight
It would be the third season in a row that a Spanish Barcelona star wins the award, with Bonmati's team-mate, Alexis Putellas picking up the gong the last two seasons.
The Lionesses have representation on the shortlist in the form of Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Mary Earps and Georgia Stanway.
Julian Alvarez could cap off a great year with a high placing in today's vote
It was around 18 months ago that Manchester City first struck up a deal to sign a little-known attacking talent from River Plate. Now look at him…
Alvarez played an integral role in Argentina's run to world domination, netting three times in Qatar last winter before going on to win the treble with City in his first season at the club. Will it be reflected in the BDO ranking today?
The Ballon d'Or isn't always fair…
Here's our list of the 10 biggest robberies the award has ever seen
Alongside the men's award tonight, a few other trophies will be presented…
– The Ballon d'Or Feminin will be awarded to the best women's player in the world
– The Kopa Trophy will be awarded to the best young player in the world
– The Gerd Muller Trophy will be awarded to the best striker in the world
– The Yashin Trophy will be awarded to the best goalkeeper in the world
– The Socrates Award will be awarded to a player for their off-field efforts
– The Club of the Year award will be presented to, well, let's face it, Manchester City
Lionel Messi's last 12 months or so in numbers…
Paris Saint-Germain, 2022/23
41 games
21 goals
1 Ligue 1 title
Inter Miami, 2023
14 games
11 goals
1 Leagues Cup trophy
Argentina, 2022/23
20 games
22 goals
1 World Cup trophy
Not bad, huh?
One man will be feeling left out tonight
Cristiano Ronaldo has more nominations than anyone else, with 18 – but for the first time since 2003, the Portuguese is not among the shortlisted names in contention for the award.
Here are the odds for the awards tonight – courtesy of BitcoinCasinos.com
2023 Ballon d'Or winner odds
Lionel Messi - 1/25
Erling Haaland - 9/1
Jude Bellingham - 40/1
Rodri - 50/1
Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior - 80/1
Karim Benzema, Harry Kane - 100/1
2023 Ballon d'Or Feminin winner odds
Aitana Bonmati - 1/5
Olga Carmona - 8/1
Mary Earps - 10/1
Sam Kerr - 16/1
Asisat Oshoala, Salma Paralluelo - 33/1
Ewa Pajor, Kadidiatou Diani - 50/1
2023 Yashin Trophy winner odds
Emiliano Martinez - 5/4
Ederson - 7/4
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Mike Maignan, Thibaut Courtois - 20/1
Yassine Bounou - 25/1
Brice Samba - 33/1
Aaron Ramsdale - 50/1
Andre Onana - 100/1
But should Messi be lifting the Ballon d'Or today? FourFourTwo editor James Andrew says no…
Here's the case for why Manchester City's super Scandi striker Erling Haaland should be given his first Golden Ball at tonight's ceremony instead.
In case it wasn't obvious, Lionel Messi will become the first-ever MLS player to lift the Ballon d'Or when he's crowned later.
In fact, no Major League Soccer star has ever been on the men's BDO podium.
The last player to have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or while playing in the MLS? Messi's paymaster and Inter Miami overlord, Mr. David Beckham, who was nominated in 2007, following his heroic efforts in bringing a title to Real Madrid, before leaving for LA Galaxy that summer.
Incredibly, players have been nominated from the Chinese and Russian leagues more recently.
Lionel Messi is widely expected to win the Ballon d'Or – as revealed by Fabrizio Romano…
🚨✨ Leo Messi, expected to win the Ballon d’Or 2023.Understand all the indications are set to be confirmed but Messi will be the final winner once again.Official decision to be unveiled Monday night in Paris.🇦🇷 It will be Messi’s historical 8th Ballon d’Or. pic.twitter.com/v8FWZQdeaROctober 25, 2023
Thanks for ruining it, Fab…
So who are the nominees for the Ballon d'Or?
Glad you asked.
Julian Alvarez (Argentina, Manchester City)
Nicolo Barella (Italy, Inter Milan)
Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
Karim Benzema (France, Al-Ittihad)
Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al-Hilal)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)
Ruben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)
Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico Madrid)
Ilkay Gundogan (Germany, Barcelona)
Josko Gvardiol (Croatia, Manchester City)
Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)
Kim Min-jae (South Korea, Bayern Munich)
Randal Kolo Muani (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)
Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
Lautaro Martinez (Argentina, Inter Milan)
Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain)
Lionel Messi (Argentina, Inter Miami)
Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)
Jamal Musiala (Germany, Bayern Munich)
Martin Odegaard (Norway, Arsenal)
Andre Onana (Cameroon, Manchester United)
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)
Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)
Bernardo Silva (Portugal, Manchester City)
Vinicius Junior (Brazil, Real Madrid)
Hello and welcome to the Ballon d'Or 2023. Over the next few hours, we're going to be bringing you all the latest from the ceremony.
Guess who the favourite is…
