Lionel Messi wins the 2023 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi has won the 2023 Ballon d'Or for an unprecedented eighth time at tonight's ceremony in Paris.

The Inter Miami forward beat Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to the prestigious prize after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last December.

Messi previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021 – the first six of those as a Barcelona player and the seventh just a few months after signing for Paris Saint-Germain.

His time at PSG came to a somewhat disappointing end last summer as he opted against extending his stay at the Parc des Princes to a third season, having been unable to improve the Parisians' fortunes in the Champions League.

However, he was inspirational for Argentina en route to the nation's third World Cup title in Qatar 2022, scoring seven goals and bagging three assists across seven matches for Lionel Scaloni's side.

He also won a record-breaking five Player of the Match awards at the World Cup and logically, took home the Golden Ball for the tournament's standout performer.

After announcing his decision to leave PSG, Messi was linked with an emotional return to Barcelona last summer, but ultimately decided on a move to MLS instead.

The 36-year-old soon led Inter Miami to their first-ever title as the Florida outfit claimed the Leagues Cup in August and now he will be taking the Ballon d'Or back to show off to the fans in Fort Lauderdale.

His eighth Ballon d'Or success means he now has three more Golden Balls than Cristiano Ronaldo and puts him five ahead of Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten.

More Ballon d'Or stories

Every Ballon d'Or winner: a complete list of every men's player to have won the award.

Fabio Cannavaro opens up about being the last defender to ever win the Ballon d'Or.

'Messi's worst season is the best for the rest' – Pep Guardiola was unsure of Erling Haaland's Ballon d'Or chances after the Argentine's World Cup win.