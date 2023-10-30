Ballon d'Or 2023: Aitana Bonmati wins Ballon d'Or Feminin

Aitana Bonmati has won the 2023 Ballon d'Or Femenin, completing a glittering year for Barcelona's World Cup-winning Spanish midfielder.

Bonmati becomes the second Spaniard to win the award, after Barca teammate Alexia Putellas – who claimed it in 2021 and 2022.

Back in the summer, the 25-year-old picked up the Golden Ball for player of the tournament as Spain won their first Women's World Cup – beating European champions England in the final.

Aitana Bonmati has won four Liga F titles and two Women's Champions Leagues with Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Barcelona player her whole career, Bonmati has won the Spanish title with the Blaugrana in each of the past four seasons – as well as the Women's Champions League in 2020/21 and 2022/23.

Her influential performances for Spain have drawn comparisons with a great of the country's men's team: Andres Iniesta, who scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final.

Manchester City manager and former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola said: "Aitana Bonmati is a football player who has me completely in love with her for the way she plays. I would say she is like the women's [Andres] Iniesta playing for Barcelona."

Meanwhile, current Barca manager Xavi – who played alongside Iniesta under Guardiola – said: "Watching Aitana play excites me; it gets me off my seat, and that's the reason people are so passionate about this sport.

"She's got all the ingredients to become the best player in the world because, on top of everything, she's a real perfectionist."

Well, now Bonmati has become the best player in the world: it doesn't get more official than winning the Ballon d'Or Femenin.