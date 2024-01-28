Live

FA Cup fifth round draw as it happened: holders Man City face Luton, giant-killers Maidstone get another Championship draw

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has been made

By Tom Hancock
last updated
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: A fan holds a tin foil FA Cup trophy during the Emirates FA Cup Semi Final match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on April 22, 2023 in London, England.
The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has been made. Here it is in full:

Which tie are you most looking forward to?

And there we have it: the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup! Thanks for joining us on an unexpectedly dramatic afternoon.

Luton Town vs Manchester City

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City vs Maidstone United

Wolves vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest vs Newport County or Manchester United

Liverpool or Norwich City vs Watford or Southampton

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Chelsea or Aston Villa vs Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham vs Newcastle United

Time for the FA Cup fifth round draw!

FA Cup ball sack

Glen Johnson will be picking the balls out. Here we go...

A reminder of the ball numbers

Dion Dublin

1. Watford or Southampton
2. Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham
3. Bournemouth
4. Wolves
5. Bristol City or Nottingham Forest
6. Leicester City
7. Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City
8. Chelsea or Aston Villa
9. Maidstone United
10. Liverpool or Norwich City
11. Manchester City
12. Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle
13. Luton Town
14. Newport County or Manchester United
15. Brighton & Hove Albion
16. Newcastle United

FA Cup fifth round draw to take place at half-time of Liverpool-Norwich tie

Right, two minutes of first-half stoppage time to play at Anfield, where Liverpool lead Norwich 2-1, then it's time for the draw – at last!

Draw delayed

We spoke too soon... It's just been confirmed that the FA Cup fifth round draw will take place at half-time of Liverpool's game against Norwich.

See you back here just before 3:15pm!

At last!

Matheus Cunha

It's finished West Brom 0-2 Wolves, which leaves just enough time to squeeze in the fifth round draw before Liverpool play Norwich...

West Brom vs Wolves resumes after crowd trouble

FA Cup

West Brom and Wolves are about to get back underway at The Hawthorns after those ugly scenes in the stands. Fingers crossed the game gets finished drama-free.

We'll bring you the fifth round draw as soon as it finally happens!

Still to come!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp holding the FA Cup, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And there are still a few more fourth round ties to be played, the highlights being Liverpool's home clash with Norwich – Jurgen Klopp's first game since announcing his decision to step down at the end of the season – and Manchester United's trip to League Two Newport County.

But we'll need a few replays to complete the fifth round line-up!

Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry, and Leeds and Plymouth will have to try again after draws.

Eddie Howe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And three more Premier League teams are definitely through: Luton, Brighton and Newcastle all notched away wins over other top-flight sides on Saturday.

Leicester City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2021/22 winners Leicester City are also through. They cruised past fellow Championship side Birmingham City 3-0.

Back to those fourth round headlines...

Pep Guardiola

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holders Manchester City booked their place in the fifth round with a 1-0 win at Tottenham

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Craig Dawson of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion square up during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at The Hawthorns on January 28, 2024 in West Bromwich, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Afraid to say there might be a delay to the draw... West Brom vs Wolves stopped due to crowd trouble at The Hawthorns, with Wolves 2-0 up in the Black Country derby with eight minutes to go.

There's only one place to start: Maidstone United

IPSWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Riley Court of Maidstone United celebrates victory following the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Ipswich Town and Maidstone United at Portman Road on January 27, 2024 in Ipswich, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The National League South side produced an almighty upset to knock out Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town, becoming the first team from the sixth tier of English football to reach the FA Cup fifth round since Blyth Spartans way back in 1978!

The draw is set to get underway at around 2pm, before Liverpool's home tie with Norwich. While we wait, a look at some of the headlines from the fourth round so far...

