FA Cup fifth round draw as it happened: holders Man City face Luton, giant-killers Maidstone get another Championship draw
The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has been made
The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has been made. Here it is in full:
Blackburn or Wrexham vs Newcastle
Chelsea or Aston Villa vs Leeds or Plymouth
Bournemouth vs Leicester
Liverpool or Norwich vs Southampton
Bristol City or Nottingham Forest vs Newport or Manchester United
Wolves vs Brighton
Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry vs Maidstone United
Luton vs Manchester City
Which tie are you most looking forward to?
And there we have it: the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup! Thanks for joining us on an unexpectedly dramatic afternoon.
Time for the FA Cup fifth round draw!
Glen Johnson will be picking the balls out. Here we go...
A reminder of the ball numbers
FA Cup fifth round draw to take place at half-time of Liverpool-Norwich tie
Right, two minutes of first-half stoppage time to play at Anfield, where Liverpool lead Norwich 2-1, then it's time for the draw – at last!
Draw delayed
We spoke too soon... It's just been confirmed that the FA Cup fifth round draw will take place at half-time of Liverpool's game against Norwich.
See you back here just before 3:15pm!
At last!
It's finished West Brom 0-2 Wolves, which leaves just enough time to squeeze in the fifth round draw before Liverpool play Norwich...
West Brom vs Wolves resumes after crowd trouble
West Brom and Wolves are about to get back underway at The Hawthorns after those ugly scenes in the stands. Fingers crossed the game gets finished drama-free.
We'll bring you the fifth round draw as soon as it finally happens!
Still to come!
And there are still a few more fourth round ties to be played, the highlights being Liverpool's home clash with Norwich – Jurgen Klopp's first game since announcing his decision to step down at the end of the season – and Manchester United's trip to League Two Newport County.
But we'll need a few replays to complete the fifth round line-up!
Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry, and Leeds and Plymouth will have to try again after draws.
And three more Premier League teams are definitely through: Luton, Brighton and Newcastle all notched away wins over other top-flight sides on Saturday.
2021/22 winners Leicester City are also through. They cruised past fellow Championship side Birmingham City 3-0.
Back to those fourth round headlines...
Holders Manchester City booked their place in the fifth round with a 1-0 win at Tottenham
Afraid to say there might be a delay to the draw... West Brom vs Wolves stopped due to crowd trouble at The Hawthorns, with Wolves 2-0 up in the Black Country derby with eight minutes to go.
There's only one place to start: Maidstone United
The National League South side produced an almighty upset to knock out Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town, becoming the first team from the sixth tier of English football to reach the FA Cup fifth round since Blyth Spartans way back in 1978!
The draw is set to get underway at around 2pm, before Liverpool's home tie with Norwich. While we wait, a look at some of the headlines from the fourth round so far...
