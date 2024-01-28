FA Cup fifth round draw as it happened: holders Man City face Luton, giant-killers Maidstone get another Championship draw

Refresh

And there we have it: the draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup! Thanks for joining us on an unexpectedly dramatic afternoon.

Luton Town vs Manchester City

Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City vs Maidstone United

Wolves vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Bristol City or Nottingham Forest vs Newport County or Manchester United

Liverpool or Norwich City vs Watford or Southampton

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Chelsea or Aston Villa vs Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle

Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham vs Newcastle United

FA Cup fifth round draw to take place at half-time of Liverpool-Norwich tie Right, two minutes of first-half stoppage time to play at Anfield, where Liverpool lead Norwich 2-1, then it's time for the draw – at last!

Draw delayed We spoke too soon... It's just been confirmed that the FA Cup fifth round draw will take place at half-time of Liverpool's game against Norwich. See you back here just before 3:15pm!

At last! (Image credit: Getty Images) It's finished West Brom 0-2 Wolves, which leaves just enough time to squeeze in the fifth round draw before Liverpool play Norwich...

West Brom vs Wolves resumes after crowd trouble (Image credit: Getty Images) West Brom and Wolves are about to get back underway at The Hawthorns after those ugly scenes in the stands. Fingers crossed the game gets finished drama-free. We'll bring you the fifth round draw as soon as it finally happens!

Still to come! (Image credit: Getty Images) And there are still a few more fourth round ties to be played, the highlights being Liverpool's home clash with Norwich – Jurgen Klopp's first game since announcing his decision to step down at the end of the season – and Manchester United's trip to League Two Newport County.

But we'll need a few replays to complete the fifth round line-up! Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry, and Leeds and Plymouth will have to try again after draws.

(Image credit: Getty Images) And three more Premier League teams are definitely through: Luton, Brighton and Newcastle all notched away wins over other top-flight sides on Saturday.

(Image credit: Getty Images) 2021/22 winners Leicester City are also through. They cruised past fellow Championship side Birmingham City 3-0.

Back to those fourth round headlines... (Image credit: Getty Images) Holders Manchester City booked their place in the fifth round with a 1-0 win at Tottenham

(Image credit: Getty Images) Afraid to say there might be a delay to the draw... West Brom vs Wolves stopped due to crowd trouble at The Hawthorns, with Wolves 2-0 up in the Black Country derby with eight minutes to go.

There's only one place to start: Maidstone United (Image credit: Getty Images) The National League South side produced an almighty upset to knock out Championship promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town, becoming the first team from the sixth tier of English football to reach the FA Cup fifth round since Blyth Spartans way back in 1978!