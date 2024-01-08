FA Cup fourth round draw as it happened: Tottenham face Manchester City, in huge round of fixtures

Refresh

It's Manchester United vs Wigan tonight – but first, the fourth round draw for the FA Cup will be live…

Perhaps the tie of the third round, tactically at least, was Liverpool beating Arsenal away after taking a battering in the first half… Here's how they did it – courtesy of FFT's Adam Clery.

The big winners over the weekend? Maidstone United (Image credit: Getty Images) The non-league side managed to overcome Stevenage to get into the next round of the Cup and are now looking to giantkill once more.

Who says the magic of the Cup is dead? (Image credit: West Ham United FC/West Ham United FC) Tommy Conway for Bristol City against West Ham United: a moment he'll never forget and one that made the trip from west (country) to east (London) worth every second for those away fans. Both are in the hat tonight.

Grosvenor Sport have given their odds for the FA Cup outright winner… (Image credit: Getty Images) Manchester City: 11/4

Liverpool: 5/1

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur: 8/1

Newcastle United: 10/1

Manchester United: 12/1

Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion: 16/1

Fulham: 33/1

Bournemouth, West Ham United: 40/1

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 50/1

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest: 66/1

Sheffield United: 80/1

Ipswich Town, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion: 100/1

Luton Town: 125/1

Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Norwich City, Watford: 150/1

Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City: 200/1

Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Plymouth Argyle: 250/1

Wrexham: 400/1

Blackpool, Bristol Rovers: 500/1

Bristol City, Wigan Athletic: 1000/1

It's at this point in the night that FourFourTwo reminds you how great Arsene Wenger was… (Image credit: Future) FA Cup winners this century: Wenger – six

Guardiola – two

Everyone else – one

Aside from Maidstone, the only other non-league side in the draw are Eastleigh (Image credit: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images) The Spitfires are in the hat after holding Newport County to a draw. They're a whole division above Maidstone, mind.

FFT's very own Matthew Ketchell had a bout of Cup fever over the weekend, as he and his beloved Toon made the short trip to Sunderland…

Every third round replay so far (scheduled for January 16/17): Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

West Ham United or Bristol City

Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Gillingham or Sheffield United

Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newport County or Eastleigh

Hull City or Birmingham City

We're mere minutes away from the draw. Stay tuned!

And now for the fourth round draw, presented by Seema Jaswal on ITV.

Gary Mabbutt is here to do the draw, talking about the late, great Terry Venables. Top blokes, both of them.

Emma Byrne, former Arsenal goalkeeper is here to do the draw, too. Not that the Gunners will be in it…

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Bromwich Albion v Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers

West Ham United or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool

Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers

Newport County or Eastleigh v Wigan Athletic or Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton and Hove Albion

Fulham v Newcastle United

Happy with that draw?