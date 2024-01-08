Live
FA Cup fourth round draw as it happened: Tottenham face Manchester City, in huge round of fixtures
The FA Cup fourth round draw has pitted Tottenham and Manchester City together for the fourth round, among other ties
Welcome to FourFourTwo's live blog of the FA Cup fourth round draw live blog!
It's Manchester United vs Wigan tonight – but first, the fourth round draw for the FA Cup will be live…
Perhaps the tie of the third round, tactically at least, was Liverpool beating Arsenal away after taking a battering in the first half…
Here's how they did it – courtesy of FFT's Adam Clery.
The big winners over the weekend? Maidstone United
The non-league side managed to overcome Stevenage to get into the next round of the Cup and are now looking to giantkill once more.
Who says the magic of the Cup is dead?
Tommy Conway for Bristol City against West Ham United: a moment he'll never forget and one that made the trip from west (country) to east (London) worth every second for those away fans.
Both are in the hat tonight.
Grosvenor Sport have given their odds for the FA Cup outright winner…
Manchester City: 11/4
Liverpool: 5/1
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur: 8/1
Newcastle United: 10/1
Manchester United: 12/1
Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion: 16/1
Fulham: 33/1
Bournemouth, West Ham United: 40/1
Wolverhampton Wanderers: 50/1
Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest: 66/1
Sheffield United: 80/1
Ipswich Town, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion: 100/1
Luton Town: 125/1
Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, Norwich City, Watford: 150/1
Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City: 200/1
Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Plymouth Argyle: 250/1
Wrexham: 400/1
Blackpool, Bristol Rovers: 500/1
Bristol City, Wigan Athletic: 1000/1
It's at this point in the night that FourFourTwo reminds you how great Arsene Wenger was…
FA Cup winners this century:
Wenger – six
Guardiola – two
Everyone else – one
Aside from Maidstone, the only other non-league side in the draw are Eastleigh
The Spitfires are in the hat after holding Newport County to a draw. They're a whole division above Maidstone, mind.
FFT's very own Matthew Ketchell had a bout of Cup fever over the weekend, as he and his beloved Toon made the short trip to Sunderland…
🚌 ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Mk1aEcmrm3January 6, 2024
Here's Ketch's photo diary of his trip to the Stadium of Light with thousands of other Geordies.
Want to watch the draw tonight? It's on ITV ahead of the game between Manchester United and Wigan.
Watch live at itv.com
Every third round replay so far (scheduled for January 16/17):
Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
West Ham United or Bristol City
Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Gillingham or Sheffield United
Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newport County or Eastleigh
Hull City or Birmingham City
We're mere minutes away from the draw. Stay tuned!
And now for the fourth round draw, presented by Seema Jaswal on ITV.
Gary Mabbutt is here to do the draw, talking about the late, great Terry Venables. Top blokes, both of them.
Emma Byrne, former Arsenal goalkeeper is here to do the draw, too. Not that the Gunners will be in it…
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea City
West Bromwich Albion v Brentford or Wolverhampton Wanderers
West Ham United or Bristol City v Nottingham Forest or Blackpool
Leicester City v Hull City or Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich City or Bristol Rovers
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Crystal Palace or Everton v Luton Town or Bolton Wanderers
Newport County or Eastleigh v Wigan Athletic or Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton and Hove Albion
Fulham v Newcastle United
Happy with that draw?
That concludes our live blog – and some great ties to look forward to.
A tough game for Maidstone, with the sixth-tier giant killers heading to high-flying Ipswich in the Championship. That may be nothing compared to Eastleigh, should they get through, however: they may be hosting Manchester United.
Tottenham against Manchester City may well be the tie of the round and the holders have reason to fear Spurs: Guardiola doesn't have the best record against the north Londoners.
Which game are you looking forward to most?
