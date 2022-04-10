Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE! All the action from the biggest game of the season

Refresh

Welcome to the Etihad Stadium, where Manchester City take on Liverpool at 4.30pm. FFT are here to bring you all the latest. We're expecting team news in just over 20 minutes.

Of course, City's clash with Liverpool isn't the only match in the Premier League today… (Image credit: Getty) Leicester City 2-0 Crystal Palace

Brentford 1-0 West Ham United

Norwich City 1-0 Burnley

Elsewhere in the Premier League… (Image credit: Getty) Brentford have pulled two goals clear of West Ham while at the King Power Stadium, it's Leicester 2-1 Crystal Palace.

The teams are in 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵📋XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Jesus, Foden, SterlingSUBS | Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/UFnY6Qw3d1April 10, 2022 See more 🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴Our line-up to face @ManCity this afternoon 👊#MCILIVApril 10, 2022 See more

Not too many shocks in terms of the line-ups, here. Manchester City have gone full strength from the goalkeeper to the midfield, minus the loss of Ruben Dias, of course. It's Gabriel Jesus who gets the nod at right-wing ahead of Riyad Mahrez, while Sterling and Foden are preferred to the likes of Jack Grealish, who's on the bench. Jurgen Klopp goes with a recognisable front three, picking Jota to play ahead of Firmino or Mane at centre-forward. Salah, of course, starts, while Mane gets the nod ahead of Luis Diaz. Alexander-Arnold is in for his first Premier League start since the injury that kept him out of the international break.

The history of the fixture Here's the complete list of matches between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp since Pep came to City… 31 Dec 2016: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City, Premier League

19 Mar 2017: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool, Premier League

09 Sep 2017: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool, Premier League

14 Jan 2018: Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City, Premier League

04 Apr 2018: Liverpool 3-0 Manchester City, Champions League

10 Apr 2018: Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool, UEFA Champions League

07 Oct 2018: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City, Premier League

03 Jan 2019: Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool, Premier League

04 Aug 2019: Liverpool 1-1(p) Manchester City, FA Community Shield

10 Nov 2019: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City, Premier League

02 Jul 2020: Manchester City 4-0 Liverpool, Premier League

08 Nov 2020: Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool, Premier League

07 Feb 2021: Liverpool 1-4 Manchester City, Premier League

03 Oct 2021: Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City, Premier League

Full-time in today's other Premier League games (Image credit: Getty) Leicester 2-1 Crystal Palace

Brentford 2-0 West Ham

Norwich 2-0 Burnley

Well, Norwich beating Burnley makes things interesting… The Canaries are now just a point behind Watford, meaning that they might not actually finish bottom after all. Meanwhile, Everton's win against Manchester United has added importance with the Clarets dropping points.

Look what's here in attendance… (Image credit: Getty)

90% of Roberto Firmino's touches in the prematch warm-up have been no-look passes, by the way. Either Luis Diaz is a big influence on him already, or the Brazilian is planning the spectacular today, should he come off the bench.

The Liverpool players are booed by City fans as they run down the tunnel. It may not be the derby but it's still a big, big deal.

So how does the table look for this one? Manchester City are top. They have been for a while. Both teams had to wait a while to reach the same number of games played. City are on 73 points, Liverpool 72 points. Both have played 30 matches thus far. The Reds' goal difference of +57 is superior, however, to the Cityzens' +52.

Here's someone who a lot of eyes will be on today – and he's standing next to De Bruyne… (Image credit: Getty) De Bruyne is always the centre of attention but the role of Gabriel Jesus will be very interesting today. The Brazilian has played on the right-wing this season and gets the nod ahead of Riyad Mahrez, in Pep Guardiola's biggest call of the starting XI.

We're approaching kick-off: the Etihad is looking fuller and every Man City player's name getting read out is getting a raucous reception from the fans… but Kevin De Bruyne's just got a roar like nothing else.

Five minutes to go (Image credit: Getty)

Noel's here, too, no doubt hoping it's an occasion for champagne (supernova) (Image credit: Getty)

KICK-OFF: Liverpool begin the game

1 min: Manchester City have a thrown towards the corner flag, following Virgil van Dijk clearing the ball out of play

1 min: The first touches for Liverpool's backline are greeted by jeers from all corners, as the Reds lose the ball. Back with Ederson, now.

2 min: Bernardo Silva is dropping deep to receive the ball already, making more of a midfield double-pivot alongside Rodri. Guardiola will no doubt be wary of those intense press traps that Klopp likes to set.

3 min: Liverpool are doing their best to pen in City with a high press. Laporte almost gave the ball away by his box. An early let-off.

4 min: CHANCE! Alisson foils Sterling. De Bruyne strode through the middle, played in Jesus, who slipped it to Sterling. Good save from the Liverpool keeper.

4 min GOAL MANCHESTER CITY! DE BRUYNE

De Bruyne's had one jaunt through the centre of the pitch and with his second, he spots a gap between Matip's legs and hits it first time. It goes in off the defender. 1-0.

6 min: The Etihad is rocking now. A flare is chucked onto the pitch.

6 min: Thiago gets his first touch, tries to play in Mane but City defend resolutely.

8 min: Manchester City looking comfortable so far. Rodri is dictating play nicely, speading play from side to side.

8 min: Penalty shout for Gabriel Jesus – Alisson looked to bring down his compatriot. Anthony Taylor waves it away. What an opening.

10 min: Now City are back on the ball and look very comfortable. Liverpool not panicking, just biding their time to press. It seems like every time Klopp's side advance, City play a long ball looking for Jesus or Sterling.

11 min: Liverpool with a spell of possession now. The Reds are attacking in a sort of 2-3-5 shape with full-backs high and the wingers narrow. It's going to be tough to find the space but if anyone can…

12 min: GOAL! LIVERPOOL Dioto Jota equalises for the Reds.

What were just saying about this side being able to find space? Thiago crossfield to Alexander-Arnold widen the pitch, before Robertson plays it back into the area. Alexander-Arnold hits it back across goal for Jota to slot home. 1-1.

14 min: City now in control once more. We're back to square one: Liverpool have sat off a little.

14 min: Sterling just won the ball after Matip strolled out of position. Could that be a theme? The City forwards have been marauding in the spaces around the Liverpool centre-backs.

15 min: Comfortable save from Alisson from a Jesus shot.

16 min: Liverpool have their first glimpse of Salah running in behind. Luckily for City, Ederson is there to collect.

17 min: City are looking for those long balls, this time to Walker on the right. Stretching the play with these crossfield passes have been a fixture of both sides' play.

17 min: Klopp is livid with Anthony Taylor over something. Careful Jurgen…

18 min: Van Dijk on hand to clear a Walker cross for a corner. That City goal, by the way, the first time Liverpool have conceded a first-half goal in 20 matches.

20 min: Sterling won the match high up the field and Liverpool struggled to get the ball away. It's another corner – and another example of the England man winning possession high up the field.

21 min: Corner comes in, caught by Alisson but City have it back. They're winning the ball in their final third with incredible hunger.

21 min: Salah breaks on his own, Walker is there with the recovery pace. Story of two players' seasons, there.

22 min: Ederson very nearly let the ball into his own net. A lack of concentration and he almost lets a back pass trickle past him.

23 min: Foul by Thiago on Jesus. City have a free-kick and we all have our breath back (for now).

What a match so far. (Image credit: Getty)

24 min: De Bruyne floats the cross, Stones knocks it across goal and Rodri can't get the all-important touch.

25 min: Manchester City continuing to build up in this tight shape of Bernardo dropping deep. They recognise the danger, alright.

26 min: Stones plays it crossfield to Cancelo. He looks to whip a ball in but it's a throw to City: the block is greatly received by the travelling Reds.

26 min: A mix-up in the area between City attackers. Alisson collects.

27 min: YELLOW De Bruyne was just pulled back by Robertson, who'd been beaten 1v1. Our first caution goes to the Scotland captain.

28 min: Turns out De Bruyne and Trent are human. The Belgian's free-kick hits the first man and Alexander-Arnold looks to play a first-time shot from the half-way line. Ederson dramatically cushions it with his chest.

28 min: CHANCE! De Bruyne's a whisker away from a second after Cancelo played him in. He's running the show.

29 min: Alisson is whistled and booed for taking so long with the goal kick. He goes long. The pressure is getting to everyone… literally.

30 min: Matip just shepherds the ball out. Alisson goal kick once more.

30 min: Long to Mane again, who's brought down.

31 min: The ball is worked from Alexander-Arnold to Robertson via Mane and Salah. Liverpool's attack is then countered by City. It's end to end.

31 min: It's not exactly rocket science but City think they know where the spaces are. Alexander-Arnold pushing so high is bringing Matip across. That's where Sterling and De Bruyne have found luck so far. Henderson to cover a little more in the second half, perhaps?

33 min: Jesus crosses to Cancelo, to Bernardo, to Laporte and City are penning in the Reds once more.

33 min: CHANCE! Foden gets to the end of a long ball from – you've guessed it – Liverpool's righthand side. His snap shot hits the side netting.

34 min: Foden is offside this time from De Bruyne's first-time cushion.

35 min: CHANCE! De Bruyne just hit the perfect low ball across ahead of Sterling, who can't reach it. Corner.

36 min: GOAL! Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City! It's 2-1 to the champions.

That cross-field ball again. Cancelo floats the ball just ahead of Jesus, who hits it in off the bar. VAR have allowed it.

37 min: Once more, the Etihad is on its feet and screaming. They've played exquisitely, minus that moment that Jota pulled the score back.

We're approaching half-time and this has been 100mph so far. (Image credit: Getty)

39 min: YELLOW! Bernardo Silva is booked for a late challenge.

40 min: Cancelo loses the ball in his half: uncharacteristic. Liverpool are in possession and probing.

42 min: CHANCE! City striding forward again and another cross is just a foot ahead of 5'8 Sterling. If only Peter Crouch were playing up front.

43 min: Jota played through by Henderson and it's an inch-perfect tackle to foil him through on goal.

44 min: Anthony Taylor is having a word with Alexander-Arnold after he pulls down Sterling over on Liverpool's righthand side. Free-kick.

45 min: CHANCE! De Bruyne's cross flew in and it hit the woodwork in the melee. Two minutes to be added.

45 min: City just found the back of the net once more… but the whistle had gone from a foul. Shame, it was a lovely hit.

45+1 min: Liverpool in possession now late in the half. Klopp is ready to run into the dressing room.

HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 2-1 LIVERPOOL