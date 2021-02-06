Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Liverpool or Manchester City quiz?

Eight minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess - all you have to do is tell us whether they played for Liverpool, Manchester City, both or neither.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo - after you're done, challenge your pals to see how their brains size up against yours...

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Inter Milan or Juventus quiz?

Liverpool and Manchester City have won the last three Premier League titles between them - but they haven't always been at the top.

Liverpool, famously, went 30 barren years in the league, while City haven't even been in the top tier for the entirety of the Premier League era - which seems mad to think now.

So looking back, there are plenty of players that it's easy to forget lined up for either side, long before Salah, Sterling, Mane and De Bruyne were the headliners in this particular fixture.

The question is, how many of these players played for either side?

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

PREMIER LEAGUE 3 winners and 3 losers of the winter window

SOCIAL MEDIA “I once saw Edwin Van Der Sar on the log flume at Legoland” - FourFourTwo readers share their most brilliantly mundane footballer encounters

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world