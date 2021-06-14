Scotland vs Czech Republic, live! Follow all the action from the Euro 2020 group game

Refresh

5 mins: CHANCE John McGinn wriggles into the box from the right hand side following a throw-in and has the chance to shoot from just a few yards out. His attempt is blocked, however. Positive start from the Scots.

This showdown marks Scotland's first match at a major international tournament since France 98, while they are competing in the Euros for the first time since Euro 96. Twenty-five years ago, they also faced the Three Lions in the group stage.

KICK OFF Here we go. Scotland are playing tournament football again after 23 years in the wilderness.

"We’re all effectively wee boys who grew up kicking a ball around in different parts of Scotland. We loved the game, we had big dreams, and everyone took different paths to get here" Some inspirational pre-match reading, here: our exclusive chat with Scotland captain Andy Robertson.

Scotland and the Czech Republic have faced-off six times in their respective histories, with Scotland winning four, losing once and drawing the other. The most recent clash came in October 2020, with Steve Clarke’s side triumphing 1-0 courtesy of a Ryan Fraiser strike. History is on their side, today.

"Euro 2020 marks the end of a 23-year-wait for the Tartan Army, who since 1998 have suffered through heartache, humpings and humiliation, watching their country try to reach a major tournament. Boy do they want to make the most of this opportunity." Read all about Scotland's long-awaited return to tournament football, courtesy of the brilliant Kenny Millar.

The Czechs have done that simple yet hugely appreciated trick of publishing their lineup with players actually in their positions. It's a pretty weak team but there is some quality scattered among the dross, most-notably West Ham's powerhouse Tomas Soucek in midfield. The Scots won't want to concede corners with him in the mixer. 📄 Our squad for the opening #EURO2020 match against Scotland. The #SCO 🆚 #CZE match starts at 15:00 CET in Hampden Park. pic.twitter.com/0JOxcwpZP6June 14, 2021 See more

Here's how Scotland line-up for their first match at a major tournament since France 98. No Kieran Tierney - Scotland's second best player and second best left-back is recovering from an injury. Have they got enough firepower to get off to a winning start? Your Scotland team taking on Czech Republic in our #EURO2020 opener.COME ON SCOTLAND!#SCO pic.twitter.com/UU6NjNRL1MJune 14, 2021 See more