Czech Republic Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Czech Republic Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Jaroslav Silhavy has named a squad full of familiar faces from Europe's top five leagues. The Czechs are set for a Euro 2020 group along with England and Scotland, so there's added intrigue from Brits as to how they get on in internationals this month.

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Czech Republic squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Czech Republic Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The Czechs have made three call-ups for players who have never featured for the national side before. Filip Nguyen, David Zima and Patrizio Stronati could win their first caps for their country this month.

West Ham stars Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek are part of the squad for these qualifiers, as is Burnley striker Matej Vydra. No one in the side has scored more goals for the Czech Republic than Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, who will be hoping to net a tenth international goal this month.

32-year-old Borek Dockal is the most experienced name to miss out on the squad this time around. Bristol City captain Tomas Kalas is also absent this time around; both stars were part of the Czech squads in last autumn's internationals.

Adam Karabec, Jachym Sip, Tomas Solil, Daniel Holzer, Jan Juroska, Ondrej Karafiat, Simon Gabriel and Jakub Markovic were all called up in 2020 for their first caps. None of them have received the call this time around.

