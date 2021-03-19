Scotland Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Scotland Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

Steve Clarke's selections for the March World Cup qualifiers gives a better indication for who he'll eventually pick for the summer Euros tournament. With some notable omissions from the squad, Clarke's selections include first call-ups for two forwards hoping to impress and cement their spot in the final squad.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Scotland will no doubt face further call-ups and drop-outs before the beginning of the tournament.

Scotland Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

GK: Graig Gordon (Hearts)

GK: David Marshall (Derby County)

GK: Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

DF: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

DF: Grant Hanley (Norwich City)

DF: Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest)

DF: Stephen O'Donnell (Motherwell)

DF: Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

DF: Declan Gallagher (Motherwell)

DF: Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday)

DF: Greg Taylor (Celtic)

DF: Andrew Considine (Aberdeen)

DF: Jack Hendry (Oostende)

MF: John McGinn (Aston Villa)

MF: Callum McGregor (Celtic)

MF: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

MF: Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

MF: Kenny McLean (Norwich City)

MF: Ryan Christie (Celtic)

MF: Ryan Jack (Rangers)

MF: John Fleck (Sheffield United)

FW: Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United)

FW: Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

FW: Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers)

FW: Che Adams (Southampton)

FW: Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)

The most notable absence from the Scotland squad is Liam Cooper, who's unfit due to illness to take part in the World Cup qualifiers. Generally first choice at centre-back, Cooper's omission offers other players the chance to stake a claim in his position.

The forward area is also subjected to changes, with Leigh Griffiths, Callum Patterson, Oliver Burke and James Forrest all missing out, despite the former three playing in Scotland's last match against Israel in November.

Replacing them are un-capped duo Kevin Nisbet and Che Adams, who's pledged his allegiance to Scotland after discussions with manager Steve Clarke. Adams' goals this season have proved vital to Southampton, ensuring Clarke's attention was fully focussed on securing his services ahead of the 2020 Euros.

Scotland play both Austria and the Faroe Islands in Glasgow and face Israel in Tel-Aviv this month in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

