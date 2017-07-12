16-year-old sensation Alphonso Davies scores his third Gold Cup goal for Canada

The Vancouver Whitecaps teenager has been causing a stir in North America already this year, having featured in 13 MLS matches this season, and became the first player born in the 2000s to play in USA's top flight. Now, he's elevated his game on the international stage - and in some style.

Davies became the youngest goalscorer in Gold Cup history when he impressively netted a brace for Canada in their 4-2 victory over French Guiana last week. On Tuesday night, he kept his goalscoring momentum up by striking a surprise opener against 2014 World Cup quarter-finalists Costa Rica in the 26th minute.

Burnley midfielder Scott Arfield played a dangerous low ball into the penalty box, enabling Davies to latch onto it and calmly slot the ball into the net. The celebration was just as confident, as he raised a finger to his ear aimed towards the pro-Costa Rica crowd at the BBVA Compass Stadium.

The goal, which helped Canada on their way to a very respectable 1-1 draw, marks a perfect start to Davies's fledgling international career.

