Everton's Yannick Bolasie receives incredible reception in Tanzania

Despite being born in France and growing up in England, Bolasie has Congolese parents and made the decision to play for the African national team in 2013 after bursting onto the scene at Crystal Palace, where he was already developing a glowing reputation for his flamboyant tricks and flicks.

DR Congo is just next door to Tanzania, where Everton have just arrived to begin their pre-season training camp. Not only will the Toffees be playing matches and training, but also mixing with the community too.

It proved obvious very quickly that the Tanzanian locals wanted to see Bolasie on his arrival, as they gave him a wonderful welcome to the city of Dar Es Salaam. The 28-year-old was clearly loving it and appreciative, too.

Everton's squad includes new signing Wayne Rooney, with Ronald Koeman's side preparing to play their first friendly against Kenyan club Gor Mahia on Thursday.

