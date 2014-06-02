60-second dossier: Dodgy Croatia can't afford erratic behaviour in Brazil
By Joe Brewin
There won't be much room for error in Group A where the Balkan side are concerned...
Croatia's qualifying campaign wasn't pretty. Sure, they beat Serbia but things were bad under Igor Stimac and he was duly sacked. Niko Kovac was appointed, they successfully negotiated a play-off against Iceland and, well, here they are...
