A dedicated Wolves fan has recreated Molineux Stadium out of matchsticks

The 71-year-old built the 4ft x 2ft model based on the late '50s/early '60s version of Molineux, when Wolves were flying high.

"I always loved the old Wolves Stadium. It fascinated me – it was unique," he told the Express & Star.

"All the really good times happened then – championships, cup wins, European matches under new floodlights and atmospheres beyond belief.

"This season I've watched when I can on the TV. I think it’s brilliant – I've never seen football like it by Wolves. They are the Manchester City of the Championship."

Jepson wants to sell the model made from wood, lollipop sticks, matchsticks, coffee stirrers and rabbit hut wire to raise money for charity.

In 2004, he suffered with prostate cancer and had to undergo numerous procedures before recovering from the illness.

He said: "I want to auction it off to give something back to those who've helped me. I’ve been through hell and back in the last few years with cancer and operations related to it."

Very well done that man.

