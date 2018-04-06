Hatem Ben Arfa celebrates one-year anniversary since last PSG appearance with mocking Instagram post

Ben Arfa – out of contract at the end of the season – has been an outspoken critic of his past year at Paris Saint-Germain, and manager Unai Emery.

It's been a whole year since he last played for the Ligue 1 leaders, and has duly mocked the club by celebrating the feat with a cake and caption above.

The former Newcastle midfielder's last appearance came against Avranches in the Coupe de France quarter-finals, when he scored twice.

In the 31-year-old's first season at the club in 2016, he made 32 appearances after a productive term at Nice where he scored 17 goals in the 2015/16 season.

He was managed at the time by Claude Puel, who is reportedly looking to bring the gifted playmaker to Leicester this summer on a free transfer.

