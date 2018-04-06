Dirk Kuyt will play for first club Quick Boys until end of season – then become Feyenoord's U19 coach

Quick Boys are second in the Derde Divisie, five points off top spot – the only promotion place in the league.

But their efforts will be bolstered by Kuyt, who is coming out of retirement to lead the line for the club he first joined as a five-year-old.

Striker Yordi Teijsse has been sent away by Quick Boys for the rest of the season after an argument with Kuyt – who had been assistant manager – during their league match against ODIN '59, when he walked off mid-game and never returned.

In an unusual turn of events, Kuyt has now switched from his role as No.2 to become the club's main striker for the remaining eight matches. The last time Kuyt played for Quick Boys was in 1998.

The now-37-year-old could even start this weekend against Groningen II, according to Omroep West.

It's been an eventful week for Kuyt. On Thursday, the former Liverpool forward was announced as Feyenoord's new U19s manager, starting next season.

