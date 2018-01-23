"A disgrace": Fury as Brisbane Roar shirt numbers peel off in horror Asian Champions League tie

The Roar lost 3-2 to minnows Ceres-Negros of the Philippines on Tuesday night, which knocked the Australian side out of Asia's most prestigious club competition at the qualifying stage.

But it wasn't just the result which left the A-League side red-faced. In the 66th minute, the cameras picked up on Ivan Franjic's squad number peeling off the back of his shirt. Goalkeeper Jamie Young also had the same problem, and Eric Bautheac's numbers (pictured above) soon followed suit.

In fact, Bautheac had to leave the pitch for a few minutes so a dodgy-looking '77' could be taped back on. Suffice to say, it didn't make for the most polished of looks...

Overall, Brisbane Roar endured a farcical evening – much to the fury of Fox Sports commentator and former Socceroo, Ned Zelic.

“Who is responsible for these numbers falling off the shirts? This is a disgrace,” Zelic said. “When the goalkeeper’s number is falling off the shirt, you know you’re in trouble.”

“If you saw this at the lower amateur levels, people would be fuming,” Fox Sports’ Nick Meredith added. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

