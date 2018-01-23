Ex-Liverpool striker David N'Gog signs for... Ross County

Back in 2011, Coyle signed N'Gog for Bolton from Liverpool for £4m.

Seven years later, the Scot has brought his man to Scotland on a free transfer after the Frenchman recently left Greek Superleague outfit Panionios. Before that he was at Reims for two years, after a fruitless spell with Swansea.

N'Gog will be best remembered by Liverpool fans as a regular substitute who played in most of their Europa League clashes.

When the forward was with the Merseyside club between 2008 and 2011, he made a total of 94 appearances - 53 of which were off the bench - and scored 19 times.

Now aged 28, N'Gog is looking to revive his nomadic career in Scotland and Coyle is proud to secure his services again.

"I'm delighted to bring a player of David's calibre to Ross County Football Club," Coyle told the club's official website.

"Having worked with him before at Bolton, I am all too familiar with his qualities and I think he will be an excellent addition to our attacking options."

Ross County are bottom of the Scottish Premiership table in 12th.

See also...

Referee high-fives Los Yebenes player after awarding them a contentious goal

Turkish striker intentionally misses penalty after defender handballs for presumed offside

In Other News...