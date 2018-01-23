Huddersfield's chairman Dean Hoyle to sleep at the club's stadium for a night
Hoyle will sleep in the John Smith's Stadium stands the night before his team play Swansea on March 10 – all for a good cause
Hoyle will be joined by supporters and other high-profile local figures in the outdoor sleepover, with all money raised going to charities that support the homeless.
Those wishing to get involved in the "Big Sleep Out" – which involves spending a night in the stands – must raise at least £100 each to take part.
The initiative has come in response to a request for financial aid from Huddersfield Mission.
Hoyle told Huddersfield's official website: “Having seen a funding plea from the Huddersfield Mission run by the Examiner, we decided this was something we could get involved with and make a real difference.
“We paid several visits to the Huddersfield Mission and the Mission Café and it quickly became clear to us that homelessness is a very complicated issue.
"Homelessness is not exclusive to people out on the street; there are so many people in our community who ‘sofa-surf’ or live in inadequate housing."
More information can be found on the Premier League club's website.
