Alexia Putellas: who is the Spanish Ballon D’Or winner?

Alexia Putellas has had a meteoric rise to recognition over the past couple of years as she has collected individual accolades to go with her club trophies at Barcelona. This summer at Women's Euro 2022, she will be looking to add an international trophy to her collection with Spain.

Alexia Putellas: who does she play for?

Alexia Putellas has played for Barcelona for a decade now, scoring 117 goals in 271 appearances. She is their second most capped player behind Melanie Serrano and their second highest goalscorer behind Jenni Hermoso. A childhood Barcelona fan, she previously appeared for Espanyol and Levante at the very start of her career.

During her time at Barcelona, Alexia Putellas has helped them ascend to the elite of women’s club football. She rejoined the club, having been in their youth ranks, in 2012, the season after they had won their first league title.

In the decade that has followed, Putellas has won six league titles, six Copa de la Reina’s and two Supercopas with the club. But her crowning achievement with Barcelona was their first ever Champions League title in 2021, where they thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in the final.

Alexia Putellas: what position does she play?

Alexia Putellas plays as a number 10 for both Barcelona and Spain. An incredibly talented all round player, she has the ability to unlock defences with her passing or her dribbling. She is also an exceptional goalscorer, recently finishing this season’s Champions League with the Golden Boot, despite losing in the final to Lyon. Her defensive capabilities should also not be ignored; even though she often plays in possession-dominant teams, she is a strong tackler. She was once described by Andres Iniesta as perfectly encapsulating the qualities that make up a Barcelona player.