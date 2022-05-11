Women's Euro 2022: Dates, hosts, groups, fixtures, stadiums, squads and tickets

The Women's Euro 2022 is coming up, fast – and with plenty of games happening on FourFourTwo's doorstep, it's fair to say we're pretty excited.

Yes, this summer's tournament is taking place in England, with the Lionesses opening games taking place at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium, and the final happening at an already sold-out Wembley.

With so much to prepare for, we're sure there are plenty of questions that fans need answering before it kicks off in July.

Where will Women's Euro 2022 take place?

Women's Euro 2022 is happening in England, with games right across the country – including Manchester, London, Brighton, Southampton, Milton Keynes and Sheffield.

With the World Cup 2022 in Qatar shunted back to the winter, Euro 2022 has a free run on your attention this summer – having been delayed a year by coronavirus, due to the postponements of both the 2020 Olympics and Euro 2020 men's tournament, which both took place in summer 2021.

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 will kick off on July 6, 2022 and will run until the final on July 31, 2022.

Temperature

How hot will it be at Women's Euro 2022?

In the UK, July temperatures average a daily high of 21C (70F) and a low of 12C (53F) at night.

Qualified countries

What countries have qualified for Women's Euro 2022?

Who has qualified for the Women's Euro 2022? Here are the 16 teams who will battle it out for European supremacy:

England (Hosts)

Germany

Netherlands

Denmark

Norway

Sweden

France

Belgium

Iceland

Spain

Finland

Austria

Italy

Switzerland

Northern Ireland

Portugal

Who will replace Russia at Women's Euro 2022?

UEFA decided to disqualify Russia from Women's Euro 2022 following its government's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, and on May 2 confirmed that Portugal, who were beaten by Russia in a qualifier last year, would take their place.

When will the Women's Euro 2022 squads be announced?

We normally see tournament squads released around six weeks before the competition kicks off – so we currently expect to see Euro 2022 squads being announced in late May 2022.

Draw

When is the group draw for Women's Euro 2022?

The Women's Euro 2022 group draw took place in Manchester on October 28, 2021. You can see the full Euro 2022 groups here.

Tickets

If you’ve just started looking for Women's Euro 2022 tickets, you’ve already missed the first couple of waves of sales.

More Euro 2022 tickets will go on sale on the FA's website from May 12, with prices ranging from £5 to £50.

Kick-off times

The first three rounds of group games will have kick-off times of 5pm or 8pm BST.

All knockout games will have kick-offs of 8pm.

Here's how those times translate around the world:

5pm BST

CET: 6pm

EST: 12pm

PDT: 9am

8pm BST

CET: 9pm

EST: 3pm

PDT: 12pm

Stadiums

What stadiums will be used as Women's Euro 2022 venues?

Wembley Stadium, London (90,000 capacity)

Old Trafford, Manchester (74,879)

The Amex, Brighton (31,800)

Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (30,500)

Brentford Community Stadium, London (17,250)

New York Stadium, Rotherham (12,021)

Bramall Lane, Sheffield (32,702)

St Mary's Stadium, Southampton (32,505)

Leigh Sports Village, Leigh (12,000)

Etihad Academy Stadium, Manchester (7,000)

Wall chart

Click on the image below to open a high-resolution PDF wall chart that you can print off at home. Alternatively, click here for black and white and blank versions of our Women's Euro 2022 wall chart.

(Image credit: Future)

