Analysis: How Stats Zone saw England's exit

Penalty defeat may be desperate, but England couldn't call the result unfair. Italy had an astonishing 36 shots to England's 9. Of Italy's shots, 15 were off-target 13 blocked, meaning 'only' eight were on target Ã¢ÂÂ but England only tested Buffon once, through Glen Johnson's first-half scoop.

Italy outpassed England more or less three to one, completing 744 of 833 passes (89%) compared to England's 269 of 364 (74%). Notably, Italy had 68.0% possession and 51.6% territory.

In the first half-hour, although behind on total passes, England completed more passes in the attacking third Ã¢ÂÂ but by the end, Italy had easily surpassed England on this score too, with 208 out of 264 compared to England's 96 of 147.

As noted, England's defence stood firm with 13 blocks and 23 interceptions Ã¢ÂÂ but it's telling that Italy made even more interceptions as England failed to find the passes to hurt their opponents, especially down the flanks.

Joe Hart saved all eight shots Italy got on target, but England only retained possession on 15 of his 29 kicks (52%). That said, only Wayne Rooney and Ashley Young completed more passes which finished in the attacking third.

Glen Johnson caught the eye, completing 27 of 32 passes (87% Ã¢ÂÂ better than any starting team-mate), both his crosses and 4 of 5 take-ons - nobody else in the match completed more than one 'dribble'. Ashley Cole completed 34 of 44 passes (77%) Ã¢ÂÂ no Englishman attempted or completed more (although 8 Italians did) Ã¢ÂÂ and he completed 4 of 6 clearances, a total bettered only by Leonardo Bonucci (5/6).

Targeted by long-balls for much of the match, John Terry blocked 4 shots and made 3 clearances out of 4, with 14 completed passes out of 19 (74%). Alongside him, Joleon Lescott made 4 interceptions and won all 3 of his tackles, but again the passing was less than excellent with just 9 completed out of 13 (69%).

In the engine room, Steven Gerrard won all 5 of his tackles, a match high; made 4 interceptions, beaten only by Andrea Pirlo's 5; and completed all 5 of his clearances, as many as anyone on the pitch. However, he was only England's fifth most successful passer with 24 completed out of 32 (75%), behind Cole, Wayne Rooney, Scott Parker and Johnson. Parker, who found his man with 30 out of 35 passes (86%) before making way for Jordan Henderson in the 94th minute, also completed more attacking-third passes than Gerrard (8/11 compared to 4/9).

England's wide men were mostly toothless. Ashley Young completed 23 of 34 passes (68%), 0 of 2 crosses and 1 of 2 take-ons; James Milner, before making way for Theo Walcott in the 61st minute, completed 10 of 13 passes (77%), 0 of 5 crosses and 1 of 3 take-ons. Neither winger created a chance Ã¢ÂÂ but then only Gerrard, Johnson, Rooney and Andy Carroll did for England.

Wayne Rooney didn't have the impact he wanted but he did drop into the hole to link play Ã¢ÂÂ only Ashley Cole completed more passes for England than Rooney's 32 of 41 (78%). Rooney also tried 5 take-ons, but only 1 worked. Before making way for Andy Carroll on the hour, Danny Welbeck rarely troubled Italy but was typically efficient with 18 passes completed out of 22 (82%, bettered only by Johnson and Parker among the starters).

Coming off the bench on the hour, Andy Carroll played for as long as Welbeck but became a much more direct focus of England's attacks, receiving the ball 35 times to Welbeck's 26. Typically for a target man, Carroll's game was much less tidy, completing only 18 of 34 passes (53%) and giving away 3 fouls to 1 won; he won his only aerial duel, but England failed to find the big man enough to affect Italy.

Theo Walcott replaced James Milner after 61 minutes. The Arsenal flyer struggled to get involved, although he did complete 9 of his 10 passes (90%, obviously) including all 6 in the attacking third Ã¢ÂÂ but sadly for England, he didn't complete either of his crosses and didn't get the chance to attempt a take-on.

Finally, Jordan Henderson replaced Scott Parker in the 94th minute. The youngster completed all 6 of his passes, won his sole tackle and aerial duel and made an interception on the edge of his area, only blotting his copybook with a failed clearance.

